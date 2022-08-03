Raksha Bandhan 2022: Top Gifting options from vivo

Ads

X Series

vivo X80 Pro

vivo X80 Pro is another attractive smartphone option in the vivo X80 series of smartphones. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with Ultra Large Liquid Vapor Cooling Chamber. vivo X80 Pro has an amazing ZEISS Gimbal Portrait Camera which is built to cater to aspiring photographers and videographers. vivo X80 Pro boasts a 4700mAh battery, the charger is an 80W flash charger and offers 50W Wireless Charging. The smartphone is priced at INR 79,999 (12GB+256GB) and is a perfect gifting option for your loved ones which will make your Rakhi all the more special.

vivo X80

Another great option is the vivo X80, which is priced at INR 54,999 offering smooth performance and versatile camera capabilities. The smartphone not only has great cameras, but it also has fast, reliable performance and a 4500 mAh long-lasting battery with 80W fast-charging support. vivo X80 is powered with industry’s first 50 MP Ultra sensing IMX866 Sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Pro-Imaging Chip V1+ enabling users to reproduce incredible night time images Priced at INR 54,999, vivo X80 is created with in mind, which means gamers will appreciate it and shutterbugs will want to carry it around for what it offers at the price.

Series T

Vivo T1Xvivo T1x is a great all-rounder that offers excellent performance and top-level features in a stylish and comfortable design. Powered with Snapdragon 680 processor and 4-layer cooling system and 5000mAh battery, the smartphone provides a smooth and seamless experience. vivo T1X, is competitively priced at INR 11,999/ (4GB + 64GB), INR 12,999/- (4GB + 128GB) and INR 14,999/- (6GB + 128GB) making it an attractive gifting option for this festive season.

Vivo T1 Pro and T1 44W

vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W boasts the best performance and promises to deliver a seamless photography experience. vivo T1 Pro 5G – a delight for mobile gamers, offers the perfect combination of performance with segment’s best Snapdragon® 778G 5G processor, AMOLED Display with peak brightness of 1300 nits and 8-Layer Liquid Cooling Technology with 66W Flash charge. vivo T1 Pro 5G, is priced at INR 23,999 (6GB + 128 GB), and INR 24,999 (8GB + 128 GB) and is available in two attractive colors Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan

vivo T1 44W brings a massive, 5000mAh battery, AMOLED Display and one of the segment’s best 44W FlashCharge with an In-Display Fingerprint sensor. It is priced at a starting price of INR 14,499 for 4 GB + 128 GB, INR 15,999 for 6GB + 128 GB, and INR 17,999 for 8GB + 128 GB and is among the best smartphones to gift to your loved ones this Rakhi.

vivo T1 5G

Another great option in the series T portfolio of smartphones is the vivo T1 5G which is power packed with Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz FHD + Display, and 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 capabilities that brings robust and unmatched smartphone performance. It has a unique 5-Layer Liquid Cooling System and exceptional design with a massive 5000mAh battery and reverse charging capabilities. It is available at a starting price of INR 15,990 and is available in two attractive colors Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy.