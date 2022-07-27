Vivo T1x goes on sale today

Ads

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced the sale availability of the newly launched T1x. Designed to offer a smooth and seamless experience, T1x also offers a slim design with a 2.5D flat frame for a premium and comfortable in-hand feel.

It will be available in two attractive colors Gravity Black and Space Blue, starting at INR 11,999/- (4GB + 64GB), INR 12,999/- (4GB + 128GB) and INR 14,999/- (6GB + 128GB). Applicable only for today, customers will be able to avail an additional instant cashback of INR 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards. The smartphone can be purchased via Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores across India.

Turbo Performer

Ads

vivo T1x comes powered with Snapdragon 680 processor, a powerful chipset with a high AnTuTu score of 276k+ that delivers peak performance for all demanding tasks. It is paired with a high capacity, 5000mAh battery, combined with our VEG technology that prevents the smartphone from overcharging, thereby offering efficient energy and thermal management. T1x supports 18W of charge support along with Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo 5.0 for a complete, lag-free experience.

vivo T1x also features a 50MP dual camera setup with an 8MP front selfie camera that brings a host of photography features such as Super HDR, AI Editor, Super Night Mode etc.

Slim & Stylish Design

vivo T1x sports an 8 mm thin body with a 2.5D flat frame, a slim form factor that feels premium and offers a comfortable grip. The 6.58-inch FHD+ Incell display with 90Hz Refresh rate offers smooth scrolling and delivers bright, vivid colors for content consumption. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11 Platform.