Vivo just launched the Y21T in the market two days back and now there back with the launch of V23 and V23 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. Starting with the V23 Pro it packs a 6.56-inch curved FHD+ 90Hz refresh rate screen and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone gets up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 Storage. In terms of optics, there is a triple camera setup on the back with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The V23 on the other hand packs a 6.44-inch flat FHD+ 90Hz refresh rate screen and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC. The phone also gets up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 Storage. In terms of optics, there is a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Barring this, both phones have a 50MP autofocus selfie camera with eye AF and 8MP 105° ultra-wide cameras, and Dual-Tone Spotlight flash. They have metal frames, glass back and are available in two color options with the Sunshine Gold model having Color-Changing Glass that interacts with sunlight and other sources of Artificial UV rays to give off different colors. The V23 and V23 Pro pack 4200mAh and 4300mAh batteries respectively with support for 44W fast charging.

Pricing & Availability

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro come in Stardust Black & Sunshine Gold colours. The V23 is priced at INR 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and the 12GB256GB model costs INR 34,990. The V23 Pro is priced at INR 38,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and the 12GB/256GB model costs INR 43,990.