Vivo T2, Vivo T2x 5G smartphones launched in India

Vivo has launched two new 5G smartphones, Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x, in India. The devices are the successors to last year’s Vivo T1 lineup and have been designed with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and two circular rings on the back to house dual camera sensors. The Vivo T2 features an in-display fingerprint sensor, an AMOLED display with 1300nits brightness, and a 64MP OIS camera. Meanwhile, the Vivo T2x is equipped with the Dimensity 6020 SoC.

Both phones have a flashy design on the back and expand the company’s 5G lineup into a new price category. Detailed specifications and prices of the Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x phones are below.

Vivo T2 specifications

The Vivo T2 has been launched in India and it features a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a waterdrop notch front camera, 1300nits brightness, 6000000:1 contrast ratio, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync as connectivity options. The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, and it weighs 172 grams while measuring 158.91 X 73.53 X 7.80.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC that works in tandem with Adreno 619GB GPU for graphics. It comes in two variants – 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS custom skin and boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

On the back, the Vivo T2 has dual cameras with a 64MP primary sensor that supports OIS and EIS, and a 2MP bokeh secondary camera sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 16MP snapper on the front.

Vivo T2x specifications

The Vivo T2x, on the other hand, features a sizable 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch housing the front-facing camera. It boasts a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS custom skin straight out of the box. In terms of connectivity options, the phone supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to ensure security.

As for the cameras, the Vivo T2x also comes with dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary camera sensor for bokeh effects. There is also an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x India price

The Vivo T2 5G is available in Velocity Wave and Nitro Blaze colors, with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 20,999. The smartphone will be up for purchase from April 18th through Vivo India online store, Flipkart, and offline stores.

On the other hand, the Vivo T2x 5G is available in Glimmer Black, Aurora Gold, and Marine Blue colors, with a price range of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase starting April 21st, via Flipkart, Vivo India online store, and offline stores.