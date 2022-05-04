Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones launched in India: Specs, features, and price

Vivo today launched the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India. Also, while the Vivo T1 44W refers to its 44W charging capability, both the smartphones happen to be the upgraded versions of the T1 5G that the company had launched earlier. The T1 Pro is also the more powerful of the two and features a SD 778G SoC that is coupled to up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel along with a 16 MP front cam and a 64 MP rear sensor. A 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast charging provides the juice.

The T1 44W, on the other hand, features an SD 680 chipset coupled with a max of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The front comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch housing a 16 MP camera while the rear gets a 50 MP camera. Keeping the lights on is a 5000 mAh battery backed by 44W fast charging.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W: Price, availability, launch offers, and colour options

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Next comes the top-end version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which is priced at Rs 24,999.

The Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, comes in three versions. The base model with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at Rs 14,499. Next comes the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which has been priced at Rs 15,999 while the top-end model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage has been priced at Rs 17,999.

Pre-orders for the T1 Pro 5G start May 5 while the sale starts May 7, 12 AM onwards. The sale of the T1 44W starts May 8 from 12 PM onwards. Both the phones can be bought via Flipkart and Vivo online store along with other retail partners across India.

Among the launch offers include benefits of up to Rs. 2500 and Rs. 1500 for purchasing the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W respectively when bought using OneCard, ICICI, SBI, and IDFC First Bank cards.

As for colour options, the T1 Pro 5G comes in shades of Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan.

The Vivo T1 44W, in turn, will come with three colour options – Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky, and Ice Dawn.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W: Specs and features

The T1 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display having 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Other highlights of the display includes a peak brightness setting of 1300 nits along with HDR10+ support. The display also includes a waterdrop notch which accommodates the front shooter of 16 MP resolution. While still on camera, the rear gets a triple cam arrangement which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Under the hood, the T1 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset that is paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the base model and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage on the top model. Keeping the lights on is a 4,700 mAh battery supported by 66W fast charger. The phone includes an in-screen fingerprint sensor and comes with support for 7 5G bands. The phone runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

With the T1 44W, you have the same 6.44-inch 1080p AMOLED display having a 60Hz refresh rate. Here too the display comes with a waterdrop notch that houses a 16 MP selfie cam. The rear too includes a triple camera setup that comprises of a 50 MP primary cam and a pair of 2 MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. The display also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the T1 44W comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset that works in tandem with 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB of RAM though storage in each model remains the same at 128 GB. Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery backed by 44W FlashCharge. The phone runs FunTouch OS 12 which is based on Android 12.