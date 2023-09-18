Vivo T2 Pro’s Processor Confirmed in India: All You Need to Know

The much-anticipated Vivo T2 Pro is set to make its grand debut in India on September 22, 2023. Amidst swirling rumors and speculations, Vivo has finally confirmed that the T2 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 7200 SoC. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart, adding to the excitement of the tech-savvy Indian audience.

The Powerhouse: Dimensity 7200 SoC

The Dimensity 7200 SoC is the star of the show, promising top-notch performance and efficiency. This chipset is expected to position the T2 Pro as the most performance-centric smartphone in its family. The device has reportedly achieved an impressive 600,000 AnTuTu score, further solidifying its standing in the market.

Availability and Pricing

The Vivo T2 Pro is confirmed to be exclusively sold via Flipkart. While the exact pricing details are yet to be revealed, it is speculated that the base variant will be priced around Rs 23,999, similar to the iQOO Z7 Pro.

Storage Options

The smartphone is rumored to arrive in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. This gives users the flexibility to choose a model that best suits their storage needs.

Conclusion

The Vivo T2 Pro is shaping up to be a game-changer in the Indian smartphone market, especially with its confirmed Dimensity 7200 SoC. The device promises stellar performance, exclusive availability on Flipkart, and competitive pricing. As the launch date approaches, the excitement is palpable, and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting what could be one of the most significant smartphone releases of the year.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch date!