vivo launches Y100, the first premium Y-series smartphone with two color-changing variants in India

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its Y-series portfolio with the launch of Y100 in India. vivo Y100 is the first Y-series smartphone to feature the unique color-changing Fluorite AG glass rear panel in a premium thin and light weight body design. The smartphone features a 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera, 44W Flashcharge with a 4500 mAh battery.

Y100 is the first vivo smartphone to come with two eye-catching color-changing variants- Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold along with a third metal black color option. The smartphone is priced at INR 24,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and will be available starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to INR 1500 from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and SBI.

Commenting on the launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “Continuing with the philosophy of vivo blending art and technology, we are delighted to expand our Y-series portfolio and introduce the all-new vivo Y100. With this smartphone, we are bringing our premium innovations, such as the color-changing technology, 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera to the Y-series. Our aim with the Y100 is to equip our young, tech-savvy consumers with a smartphone that complements their style and empowers them with industry-leading technology.”

Stylish Design and Trendy Aesthetics

vivo Y100 has been designed with great attention to detail and exquisite craftsmanship. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz High touch sampling rate and HDR10+ certification. It supports peak brightness at 1300 nits which enables the users to watch content seamlessly even under bright sunlight in outdoor conditions. The smartphone with 7.73 mm ultra-thin body weighs a mere 181g, which allows it to offer a light grip and great in-hand experience.

Sporting an elegant design, the premium vivo Y100 features the revolutionary and much loved “Color Changing” technology which enables the rear panel of the device to change its color when exposed to sunlight or UV light. To further intensify the premium design, vivo Y100 introduces two new unique color-changing variants: Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue. While the Twilight Gold is inspired by the sunset and turns into orange-gold at dusk, the Pacific Blue variant takes inspiration from the beaches and vast sea.

vivo Y100 comes in a dual-ring design at the back inspired by the professional twin-lens reflex camera. Complementing the Fluorite AG Glass back panel, the camera zone has a color pearl-like effect, called the Pearl Glass that highlights the premium style and gives the vivo Y100 a more dramatic visual effect.

Best-In-Class Imaging Experience

vivo Y100 brings a 64MP OIS Triple camera setup that makes it easy for the users to give life to their stories. The OIS Anti-shake camera with EIS provides ultra-stability while capturing Night Portraits, sports scenes and during handheld shooting. With video shooting and creation gradually becoming an important part of life for our young consumers, vivo Y100 offers an ultra-stable vlog movie mode, making video recording and content creation a lot more simpler. Adding to that, vivo Y100 also allows users to shoot 4K high-definition videos that are visually appealing, ensuring that each important moment is captured beautifully. It also comes with real-time guidance that turns a beginner into a vlog master – from choosing a template to adding special effects, and how to move the camera, now it’s easy to make one’s own lively, high-quality vlog.

With vivo Y100, taking personalized selfies and videos is more fun and easier, thanks to the multi-style portrait feature with face beauty effects. After nightfall, when everything seems dull and dark, users can also bring colors to life with the Super Night Mode, stylish night filters, and flash portraits. With the Anti-Blur photography feature, portraits taken at night or in low light take a more artistic mood and make the picture stand out. Additionally, vivo Y100 also comes with multiple camera features such as Bokeh Flair portrait, double exposure, flash portrait, etc, which makes sure every picture clicked stands out.

Powerful Performance and Long Battery Life

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900, an energy efficient 6nm advanced process chipset. The Octa-Core CPU architecture with a main frequency of up to 2.4 GHz makes app response faster, game frame rate higher and more stable, and network connection better. The 6nm advanced process chipset makes battery life longer and power consumption lower. This is perfectly combined with a 44W flash charge to ensure smooth and long-lasting performance. vivo Y100 also comes with UFS 2.2 and brings 8GB of additional RAM with an Extended RAM 3.0 feature that makes switching between apps faster and smoother.

The all-new Y100 will also be the smartphone to come with the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box. FunTouch OS 13 combines vivo’s design-driven value with new and improved personalization options, upgraded privacy and security features, and new control features for a smoother, uninterrupted experience.

Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.