Introducing Nokia X30 5G, our most eco-friendly smartphone with low-light Imaging like none other

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches Nokia X30 5G , their most eco-friendly smartphone yet. The new planet-friendly design has a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back. With zero compromises on the phone’s performance, Nokia X30 5G comes with premium features including our best-ever PureView photography and a 6.43” AMOLED PureDisplay designed to better fit in your hand, pocket or purse. Plus, it’s protected by the ultra-tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass display.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global:

“We are delighted to introduce a flagship smartphone that is eco-friendly to its core. Moreover, Nokia X30 5G is our smallest eco-footprint device to date! We continue to strive for greater sustainability with each device. After the successful launch of Nokia G60 5G in our sustainable class of devices, we are excited to introduce another Nokia smartphone with a key focus on minimising carbon footprint, along with great performance and specs. Not only does Nokia X30 5G deliver the best PureView photography with our best-ever low light imaging, it also comes with 3 years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates1 and can also be relied upon with its signature two-day battery life. Nokia X30 5G embodies our passion for helping our users keep their devices for longer.”

The most eco-friendly Nokia phone yet – inspired by nature, built to protect it

Designed in Finland and built from a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back, Nokia X30 5G is our most eco-friendly smartphone yet, right through to the box it comes in. Less plastic, fewer chemicals, more good stuff. Packaging also made using 100% FSC certified and 94% recycled paper box, we are promoting responsible forestry and supporting a circular economy. This all means that Nokia X30 5G delivers the smallest eco footprint of a Nokia phone to date.

Nokia X30 5G has been built to push the limits of smartphone life-expectancy. It is protected by a big 3 years of warranty3 and delivers 3 OS upgrades. Plus, it’s designed for every-day life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes.

Packed with new, game-changing features

Take breath-taking imagery with the big pixel 50 MP PureView camera clubbed with a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera which uses AI and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture content in even higher detail. It’s complete with an all-new, intuitive dropdown menu giving you faster access to most used camera settings. Capture Fusion brings the power of the main camera to your ultra-wide-angle shots, for more details in the center of the picture, while Night Mode 2.0, with Dark Vision, Tripod Mode and Night Selfie, give you sharper and more vibrant shots, even after sundown. While you get some amazing low light photographs with your rear camera thanks to the Night Mode 2.0 & Dark Vision, the 16MP front selfie camera also captures some amazing selfies.

The camera is also protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+, permitting 98% of all light through the lens to deliver industry-leading optical performance, and scratch resistance. Because the more light you get in, the better images you get out.

Sporting the best display on a Nokia phone yet, Nokia X30 5G with its 6.43” 90Hz PureDisplay, Under display fingerprint sensor delivers a smoother, more responsive experience. The AMOLED PureDisplay technology means more brightness and vibrant colours to make streaming, scrolling, browsing, and holding the device, a joy.

Power up faster than ever before with 33W fast charging4 and enjoy the signature two-day battery life2, remaining healthy even after years of charging. Equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 695 to optimise the potential of 5G, Nokia X30 5G is ready for long-term use.

The Nokia X30 5G also comes with the GoPro Quik App preinstalled so you can shoot, edit, and share your creativity from anywhere.

Safe, secure and up to date for years

Three OS upgrades as standard means you can enjoy new features way beyond Android™ 12. Equipped to store the most private and personal information securely Nokia X30 5G has up to three years of monthly security updates1 guaranteed so you can have peace of mind.

For businesses – Nokia X30 5G is verified by Google Android Enterprise Recommended.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia X30 5G is available for pre-booking in India from today in Cloudy Blue or Ice White at a limited period launch price of INR 48,999 in 8/256 GB memory/storage configuration. Nokia X30 5G will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from 20th February.

Nokia X30 5G would come with an amazing launch offer worth INR 5799, which includes a 33W fast charger and Nokia Comfort earbuds complimentary with each purchase, along with key bank offers and exciting exchange offer.