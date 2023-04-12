vivo introduces T2 5G series in India, brings high-performance T2 and T2x smartphones

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its Series T portfolio in India with the launch of its new T2 5G series. The all-new T2 5G Series brings two stylish and powerful smartphones, T2 5G and T2x 5G, designed to meet the needs of young millennials and Gen Z users.

Powered by powerful 5G chipsets, T2 5G series is designed to deliver high performance and a seamless user experience:

vivo T2 5G will be available in two storage variants and two color variants, Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave, and is priced at INR 18,999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 20,999 for 8GB+128GB. vivo T2 will go on sale starting April 18, 2023, and will be available on the vivo India e-store and Flipkart. Customers can avail an instant discount up to INR 1500 on HDFC and ICICI bank when purchasing a smartphone via Flipkart.

vivo T2x 5G will be available in three storage variants priced at INR 12,999 for 4GB+128GB, INR 13,999 for 6GB+128GB, and INR 15,999 for 8GB+128GB, and will go on sale on April 21, 2023. Customers can choose from three mesmerizing color variants, Marine Blue, Aurora Gold and Glimmer Back. Customers can avail instant discounts up to INR 1000 on HDFC and ICICI bank when purchasing a smartphone via Flipkart.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Gandhi, Director, Online Business, vivo India, said “We are excited to expand our Series T portfolio in India with the launch of the T2 5G series. With T2 5G series, we want to provide consumers with smartphones that offer superior performance and user experience. Both T2 5G and T2x 5G pack the best of technology to meet the multitasking needs of our consumers. It is a package that we are confident will be loved by our young millennials and Gen Z users, as both smartphones deliver a Turbo experience in every aspect.

Turbo Performance

vivo T2 5G series is designed for our Turbo consumers and comes with powerful chipsets.

vivo T2 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a high-performance yet power-efficient 6 nm process that offers smooth performance and a seamless user experience. vivo T2x 5G, on the other hand, features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, that supports dual 5G support and offers great power efficiency, performance, and battery life.

Both smartphones feature the Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo mode that offers a lag-free gaming experience. Additionally, the smartphones are equipped with an industry-leading extended Ram 3.0 feature that increases virtual RAM by up to 8 GB and helps run up to 27 active apps in the background, ensuring smooth switching between apps.

Both smartphones run on Funtouch OS 13, which is based on the latest Android 13 platform. FunTouch OS 13 combines vivo’s design-driven value with new and improved personalization options, upgraded privacy and security features, and new control features for a smoother, uninterrupted experience.

Turbo Design & Display

vivo T2 5G features a large 6.38-inch, Turbo AMOLED display with a flagship-level peak brightness of up to 1300 nits and a 6000000:1 contrast ratio. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate along with a 360Hz high touch sampling rate for an Immersive viewing experience. The smartphone features an aesthetic design in a 7.8 mm ultra-thin body that weighs just 172g, making it elegant and comfortable to hold.

vivo T2x 5G comes with a minimalist design in a 2.5D flat frame body which is slim and looks incredibly stunning. The minimalist trendy design houses a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that offers vibrant colors and details to make content consumption a delightful experience.

Turbo Camera System to Keep memories alive

vivo T2 5G features a 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake camera that helps to capture and record high-quality images and videos. The OIS stabilization helps to improve the quality of videos and images taken in low light, making details in the dark a lot clearer. The device supports 4K video recording and Anti-shake technology which makes it easier to shoot stable handheld videos in various scenarios. vivo T2 5G also comes with a 16 MP HD front camera that features an AI face beauty and smart aura screen light feature that helps in clicking selfies with high details and color accuracy.

vivo T2X 5G, sports 50MP Super Night main camera along with 8MP front camera that can capture impressive pictures in both day and low-light conditions.

Both T2 5G and T2x 5G also pack a host of camera features such as Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Multi Style Portrait among others, so consumers never run out of creativity.