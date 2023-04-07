Best budget friendly smartphones which offer great battery performance

Purchasing a smartphone is a personalized experience that varies from person to person. While some people want their phones to be loaded with fancy features and designs, some prioritize performance and practicality. If the ‘value-for-money’ factor is your first priority while making a purchase, then you are at the right place. The smartphone market is filled with a variety of options and selecting the one that has all the features that you want can sometimes be a task, owing to the numerous options present within a similar price band. Zto save you the trouble, we have compiled a list of the top cell phones that fit within your price range and perform well in terms of battery. These smartphones will tick off all the features and specifications you are looking for in budget friendly prices.

realme C55– INR – 10,999

The newly added entry level champion in realme C-series, the realme C55 is a perfect example of elegance and performance. It comes with great practical features and a strong 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. The smartphone comes with a 6.72” 90Hz FHD+ Display to give you an immersive content watching experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, resulting in power-packed performance. If you have a knack for photography, then realme C55 will hit the right cord for you as it comes with a 64MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The all-rounder smartphone with a unique design comes in three storage variants, 4GB+64GB, 6GB +64GB and 8GB+ 128GB.The device offers two young colors, Sunshower and Rainy Night. The all new realme C55 is available on relme.com official website and Flipkart and Amazon.

POCO M5 – INR– 10,999

The other exciting option we bring to you is POCO M5. If you are a person who is always on the go, then this device will compliment your needs. The POCO M5 has a 6.58″ FHD+ 90Hz smart Display and a powerhouse of a 5000mAh battery that results in an uninterrupted and pleasant experience. The phone is powered by the MediaTek G99 Processor that ensures smooth performance. Having a 50MP triple camera and 8MP front camera, the amazing smartphone is available in three beautiful colors- POCO Yellow, Icy Blue and Power Black in two storage variants 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB starting at INR 10,999 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Moto g32- INR– 10,499

Moto g32 is another great option that you can buy without making a hole in your pocket. Because of its exciting features and strong 5000mAh battery support. The Moto g32 offers a 6.5 ” remarkable Display with a 90Hz refresh rate for seamless viewing. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 Octa-Core Processor that will allow you to have an uninterrupted lag-free experience. The power packed smartphone packs a 50MP camera with 16MP selfie camera to capture your cherished moments; and comes in two beautiful colors -Satin Silver and Mineral Grey with two storage variants; 4GB+64 GB + 8GB+128GB starting at 10,499. The Moto g32 is available on its official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F13- INR– 10,999

Samsung Galaxy F13 is yet another budget friendly smartphone. It packs a huge 6000mAh battery support to help you go all day long. It offers an Exynos 850 Processor and a 16.72cm Display for you to explore exciting visuals and experiences like never before. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera that will let you click perfect shots of your memorable moments. This budget-friendly smartphone is available in three chic color options i.e. Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper in two storage variants 6GB and 128GB starting at 10,999. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is available on Samsung’s official website and Flipkart and Amazon.

Redmi 10A Sport – INR– 10,499

Redmi 10 A Sport is another pocket friendly smartphone that is a perfect blend of performance and design. It packs a 5000mAh battery for you to have an uninterepted experience and comes with the MediaTek Helio G25 octa- core Processor to ensure seamless performance. The smartphone also comes with a 16.58 cm HD+ AMOLED Display to ensure a breathtaking visual experience. Offering decent camera capabilities, the Redmi 10 A Sport houses a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera to appreciate your moments of love and joy with some amazing shots. The Redmi 10 A Sport is available in three trendy colors i.e. Charcoal Black, Sea Blue and Slate Grey in 6GB+ 128GB Storage and RAM at INR- 10,499. The device is available on Redmi’s official website Amazon and Flipkart.