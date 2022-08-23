VingaJoy launches Basketball shaped True Wireless Earbuds

Ads

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy introduces its latest offering in the TWS earbuds category with the launch of VingaJoy Basketball shaped BT – 220 TWS Earbuds in India at Rs. 2,990. The newly launched TWS earbuds offer 20 hours of playback on a single charge and can last for up to 200 hours on standby. It comes with an in-built mic that gives you premium sound quality audio on the go. VingaJoy earbuds are comfortable to wear, with noise isolating features that ensure an amazing audio experience. Its secure sporty fit design makes it the right pick for outdoor activities like running, jogging, etc. These earbuds are comfortable on the ears even during extended playback hours.

VingaJoy BT – 220 is very lightweight and offers hands-free functionality while doing sports or driving. The new earbuds are equipped with Type-C fast charging and offer Hi–Fi Sound quality. Further, the BT – 220 is equipped with the Bluetooth V5.1 ensuring the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source. It comes with dual mic support along with a touch control feature to control your playlist, receive calls. These earbuds can be used separately after successful auto-pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode but also can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “In an effort to improve the audio experience for sports, adventure and fitness enthusiasts in India, and this newest addition to the VingaJoy Product line places a higher emphasis on the durability and comfort for athletes with an optimal listening experience while working out. With a truly wireless experience, we hope to elevate our consumers’ workout experience to a whole new level. These TWS earbuds are ergonomically designed for all-day comfort using ultra-soft sweat-resistant silicone tips that can also be used outdoors when commuting or even during workouts.”

Available with a 6 months warranty, VingaJoy BT-220 Wireless Earbuds are available in basketball-shaped red color at your nearest Retail Stores.