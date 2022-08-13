Vijay Sales’ Mega Freedom Sale unveils unbelievable offers on electronic products and gadgets

Ads

As India is Celebrating 75 years of Independence Day, the country’s leading electronics retail store chain, Vijay Sales, has unveiled a series of exciting Mega Freedom Sale offers on electronic products (like mobile & accessories, laptops, tablets & accessories, daily essentials, home appliances, etc.). The sale is valid for customers on all its 120 retail outlets and the eCommerce website.

The popular consumer retail company is offering up to 34% off on all its latest arrival mobile phones starting from just INR 7499 and up to 25% discount on best-selling phones models. The Redmi 10 smartphone can be purchased at just INR 12,499. Customer can choose from a wide range of models from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, MI, Oppo, and Vivo. Customers can also avail of 73% discounts on mobile accessories. Truly Wireless Stereo buds are available starting at INR 699 and smartwatches can be bought with up to 65% discounts. Consumers can purchase earphones & headphones starting from INR 449, cables & adaptors from just INR 129, and apple accessories from as low as INR 1,690. The NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch is sold at a heavy discount of INR 2,999 from an MRP of INR 7,999, and the OnePlus Nord Buds at just INR 2,599.

Vijay Sales is offering a never before price on the Sansui 70 inch Android LED. The television packed with features is priced at just INR 60,990 under exchange of any old LED. Also, customers can purchase a premium bottom mount 466 litres refrigerator from Hitachi at just INR 54,990. Overall, Vijay Sales is offering up to 51% off on the entire range of Side by Side Refrigerators

Ads

Besides, the Vijay Sales Independence Day sale offers up to 35% off on new arrival televisions (like OnePlus TV 32 Y1S HD Smart LED 32 inch and others). The company is offering blockbuster deals of 57% off on television brands like Sony, LG, OnePlus, MI, Panasonic, Sansui, VISE, and Amstrad. The OnePlus 32Y1 TV, originally priced at 19,999, is available at a significant discount of INR 14,999. TV streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV Sticks) start from INR 2,999, and Soundbars & Speakers are available at a discounted rate of 50%.

As part of the special offerings, customers get to avail of a massive discount on Home Appliances. They get up to 35% off on Refrigerators, up to 40% discount on washing machines, up to 45% on Air Conditioners, up to 33% off on Air Purifiers, and a remarkable discount of up to 75% on select Vacuum Cleaners. Vijay Sales is also offering a phenomenal discount of up to 40% on the latest arrival of kitchen essentials. Microwaves & OTGs can be purchased at up to 28% off, whereas customers can purchase juicers, mixers, gas stoves, chimneys, Nutri Blenders as well as air fryers are available at discounts of up to 50% off. Customers can buy Coffee Makers & Kettles starting from INR 549.

In the Mega Freedom Sale, the daily essentials segment also offers exciting deals like up to 25% off on fitness devices, a 30% discount on water purifiers, and up to 50% offer on sandwich makers & toasters. Iron & garment steamer prices start from just INR 499; and personal grooming & styling from INR 475. Moreover, Vijay Sales offers lucrative offers of up to 32% off on laptops and up to 47% off on tablets. Gaming lovers get up to 36% off on gaming laptops. Computer accessories like keyboards and mouse start from just INR 349. Additionally, the company offers up to 76% discounts on PlayStation games and 42% on Candy appliances, ranging from washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, and air conditioners.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sales offers a plethora of instant discounts & cashback offers of up to 7.5% during this much-awaited sale by tying up with HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, RuPay, Ola Money, and other major banks with no cost EMI.

HDFC Bank customers can get an instant discount of 7.5% up to Rs. 3000 on Debit & Credit EMI Transactions & instant discount of 5% on Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions up to 1500 on minimum cart value of Rs. 15,000. There is an instant discount of 7.5% up to ₹3000 on EMI transactions with Standard Chartered Credit Cards on minimum cart value of Rs. 15,000. HSBC Credit card holders get 7.5% instant discount of up to ₹7500 on EMI transactions of ₹20,000 & above. An instant discount of 5% up to ₹2,000 can be availed by the Yes Bank Credit card holders on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 & above.

Meanwhile, SBI Credit Card holders can avail 5% instant discount of up to ₹2,500 on EMI transactions of ₹25,000 & above made only at stores. RBL Bank card holders shopping for a minimum of Rs. 15, 000 & above can avail an instant discount of 10% up to ₹2,000 on Credit & Debit card Non-EMI transactions & up to ₹2,500 on Credit Card EMI transactions. Slice card holders get 12% instant cashback upto Rs. 2,500 on Non-EMI transactions of Rs. 7500 & above. RuPay Credit Card Holders get 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Non-EMI transactions. On purchase of Rs. 10000 & above, AU Small Finance Bank customers get 10% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Debit & Credit Card Non-Emi Transactions and up to Rs. 3000 on Credit Card EMI Transactions

Customers can also opt for Paper Finance options available at stores of Vijay Sales. Bajaj Finance is offering cashback upto Rs. 5000 on transactions above Rs. 20000. HDFC Bank is offering 7.5% cashback upto Rs. 3000 on transactions above Rs. 15000. Customers in Gujarat & Maharashtra going in for IDFC Bank get 10% Cashback up to Rs. 2000 on LED, Washing Machines & Dishwashers if the loan amount is above Rs. 20000. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers Instant discount of up to Rs. 6000 for transactions above Rs. 15000 whereas HDB Financial Services is offering up to Rs. 5000 on transactions above Rs. 15, 000.

Through the company’s MyVS Rewards programme, customers can earn loyalty points. They earn 0.75% of their purchase value as reward points & can redeem them at just INR 1 per point on their next purchase.

Speaking on this occasion, the spokesperson of Vijay Sales said, “Special occasions like Independence day marks a great time for people to invest in electronic gadgets and accessories, unlike the rest of the year as we offer unbelievable discounts during this time. So, just as we received remarkable responses in all our previous editions of Independence and Republic Day sales, we hope its momentum continues this year too.”