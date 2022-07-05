OnePlus strengthens partnership with Vijay Sales, introduces OnePlus TVs across partner stores

Ads

OnePlus, the global technology brand, strengthened its partnership with Vijay Sales, one of India’s biggest electronics retail chains, to extend its OnePlus TVs at the partner retail stores across India. In line with this effort, OnePlus TVs, starting from INR 15,499, will now be even more accessible to consumers in addition to the exciting range of OnePlus products available across 119 Vijay Sales stores and Vijaysales.com across India.

With Vijay Sales’ extensive network across India, OnePlus is set to expand its OnePlus TV portfolio presence in tier 1 and 2 cities and beyond. OnePlus and Vijay Sales founded their partnership in June 2019 with the sale of OnePlus smartphones, and eventually extending it to IoT products as well. Now with the inclusion of OnePlus TVs, the large consumer base of Vijay Sales will gain the opportunity to receive first-hand experience of the popular OnePlus TVs and their seamless connected ecosystem offerings.

Marking the announcement, senior leadership at OnePlus India shared, “We at OnePlus have had a long-standing successful partnership with Vijay Sales. Driven by similar values of delivering the best possible experience to our consumers, we are now thrilled to take our partnership a notch above. As we extend our range of OnePlus TVs across Vijay Sales retail stores, we are positive that our community and consumers at large can truly benefit from this opportunity by being able to easily access and gain a personalized experience of our OnePlus TVs at the nearest partner store.”

“This association looks promising as OnePlus has a variety of premium smartphones, true wireless earbuds, Smart TVs and smart wearables that have been designed to strongly appeal to the country’s youth and millennials. We are hoping that our collaboration with them will go a long way,” Vijay Sales spokesperson said.

Ads

Since its venture into the smart TV business in 2019, OnePlus has successfully grown to emerge among the top five smart TV brands in India in Q1 2022 (as per Counterpoint Research report). The brand grew over an incredible 350% YoY from 2020 to 2021 in the India smart TV segment, with its OnePlus TV Y Series serving as a major volume driver.