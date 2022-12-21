VingaJoy expanded its product portfolio with the ‘Kenya Series’ Neckband CL-1310

VingaJoy, India’s most trusted mobile accessories and electronic brand, has announced the launch of its premium VingaJoy CL- 1310 KENYA Series Wireless Neckband. The neckband comes with A battery life of up to 50 hours non stop playtime on a single charge along with an exhilarating HD audio quality. The newly launched wireless neckband has a standby life of 50 hours with Trans Flash Card Support. The wireless neckband’s ‘magnetic instant connection’ feature turns the earphones on when you separate the magnetic earbuds. This ‘value for money’ magnetic sports wireless neckband is available at an affordable retail price of INR 2,899.

VingaJoy KENYA SERIES Wireless Neckband is ultra-flexible, light-weight and its sporty design makes it an ideal workout companion. The magnetic power of this neckband builds better support in all circumstances, avoiding the product from any kind of damage. It also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises along with a built-in mic facility for call connectivity. The ergonomically-friendly VingaJo y CL – 1310 Wireless Neckband features Bluetooth v5.0 and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Besides, it is a type-C interface.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are extremely excited to introduce our new model in the Kenya neckband series. It is right fit for the consumers who want to move ahead with a sporty design. CL – 1310 KENYA SERIES latest wireless technology offers magnetic switch functioning earbuds with a long duration of a playtime backup while providing the consumers with a comfort factor. Each of our products is carefully designed for the needs of the millennial generation, to offer a powerful and detailed audio experience with no compromise on looks. With this launch, we aim to bring a new wave of immersive audio experiences for all our customers.”

Available with a 6- month warranty, VingaJoy CL – 1310 KENYA SERIES Wireless Neckband is available at all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores across India.