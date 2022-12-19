Home Reviews Vingajoy VB-SX10 ‘Chota Bheem’ 10,000mAh power bank Review

Vingajoy VB-SX10 'Chota Bheem' 10,000mAh power bank Review

Yogesh Brar
We are becoming more and more dependent on smartphones, and we use them for a significant portion of each day. Power banks are useful in situations where waiting for the smartphone to recharge is stressful. Power banks of all capacities and sizes are already available on the market, but in our opinion, you should only invest in those that come from reputable OEMs.

Here comes Vingajoy, a homegrown accessories manufacturer that has expanded into the power bank market with its VB-SX10 10,000mAh unit, popularly known as “Chota Bheem.” The SX10, which retails for INR 2,790, has a more streamlined body and a quick power output. Let’s find out how good this new power bank is in our full review.

Vingajoy VB-SX10 Specifications

  • Capacity: 10,000mAh
  • Input: 5V-2A
  • Output: DC 5V-2A / 12V-1.5A
  • Life Cycle: 300-500 cycles
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer

Box Contents

Vingajoy VB SX10 Chota BheemIMG 2720 resultA complete list of items you get inside the box:

  • Vigajoy VB-SX10 ‘Chota Bheem’ 10,000mAh Power Bank
  • Charging Cable
  • Warranty and User Guide

Design

Vingajoy VB SX10 Chota BheemIMG 2721 resultThe Vingajoy VB-SX10 10,000mAh power bank has a polycarbonate construction throughout. The unit is only offered in Black, which is a common color for power banks. The power bank has a two-tone finish: the top has a matte finish, and the bottom has a pattern on the surface for greater grip.

Vingajoy VB SX10 Chota BheemAF488231 2EF3 451B 8287 77BBAE53387B resultThe power bank’s footprint and shape are similar to those of a smartphone, which makes it easier to hold and store. Although the product is hefty due to its 10,000mAh capacity, the packaging is sleek at the same time. The four ports are located on the top edge, along with two USB A output ports, while a USB C and a microUSB port handle the inputs.

The charge indicator LEDs are situated adjacent to a button on the top of the power bank, which can be used to control it.

Performance

Vingajoy VB SX10 Chota BheemC587404D BDAA 4CE2 9860 6DF372DF2BFC resultThe power bank is loaded with the most recent features available in comparable models. The voltage overprotection and cut-off basically shield the electronics from any unforeseen current surge. The majority of these features are now becoming common because power banks can actually be dangerous if used carelessly.

Although the power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity, its maximum output is 8,000mAh, which is competitive. We experienced no heating throughout the charging process, and the power bank has voltage protection as well. When we tried to charge and discharge the power bank simultaneously for our tests, our unit did get a little warm, but the temperatures were still within the acceptable range.

We were able to charge a number of high-end smartphones every one to two charges, which is competitive. With a typical 10W charger, the 10,000mAh battery took around 5 hours to charge.

The Vingajoy VB-SX10 10,000mAh power bank can be a suitable alternative for you if you're looking for a power bank with a large capacity and are a supporter of the "vocal for local" movement. It costs INR 2,790. However, you should be aware that you are paying a significant premium when a 10,000mAh power bank of comparable quality can be purchased for less than INR 2,000.
