Vingajoy VB-SX10 ‘Chota Bheem’ 10,000mAh power bank Review

We are becoming more and more dependent on smartphones, and we use them for a significant portion of each day. Power banks are useful in situations where waiting for the smartphone to recharge is stressful. Power banks of all capacities and sizes are already available on the market, but in our opinion, you should only invest in those that come from reputable OEMs.

Here comes Vingajoy, a homegrown accessories manufacturer that has expanded into the power bank market with its VB-SX10 10,000mAh unit, popularly known as “Chota Bheem.” The SX10, which retails for INR 2,790, has a more streamlined body and a quick power output. Let’s find out how good this new power bank is in our full review.

Vingajoy VB-SX10 Specifications

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Input: 5V-2A

Output: DC 5V-2A / 12V-1.5A

Life Cycle: 300-500 cycles

Battery: Lithium Polymer

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Vigajoy VB-SX10 ‘Chota Bheem’ 10,000mAh Power Bank

Charging Cable

Warranty and User Guide

Design

The Vingajoy VB-SX10 10,000mAh power bank has a polycarbonate construction throughout. The unit is only offered in Black, which is a common color for power banks. The power bank has a two-tone finish: the top has a matte finish, and the bottom has a pattern on the surface for greater grip.

The power bank’s footprint and shape are similar to those of a smartphone, which makes it easier to hold and store. Although the product is hefty due to its 10,000mAh capacity, the packaging is sleek at the same time. The four ports are located on the top edge, along with two USB A output ports, while a USB C and a microUSB port handle the inputs.

The charge indicator LEDs are situated adjacent to a button on the top of the power bank, which can be used to control it.

Performance

The power bank is loaded with the most recent features available in comparable models. The voltage overprotection and cut-off basically shield the electronics from any unforeseen current surge. The majority of these features are now becoming common because power banks can actually be dangerous if used carelessly.

Although the power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity, its maximum output is 8,000mAh, which is competitive. We experienced no heating throughout the charging process, and the power bank has voltage protection as well. When we tried to charge and discharge the power bank simultaneously for our tests, our unit did get a little warm, but the temperatures were still within the acceptable range.

We were able to charge a number of high-end smartphones every one to two charges, which is competitive. With a typical 10W charger, the 10,000mAh battery took around 5 hours to charge.