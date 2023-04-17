Vijay Sales and Asus join forces again to bring the latest ROG Phone 7 Series to gamers

Vijay Sales, one of India’s biggest electronics retail chains, has formed a Preferred Retail partnership with ASUS for the launch of ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Flagship Gaming Smartphones in India. Following a highly successful partnership with Asus for the release of the ROG Phone 6 series, ASUS has once again selected Vijay Sales as a trusted retail partner for the launch of the ROG Phone 7 series.

In line with the association, registrations for the ROG Phone 7 Series is currently open at Vijay Sales stores and its online website www.vijaysales.com and will be available for sale starting May 2023. Moreover, gaming enthusiasts can experience the same at select Vijay Sales stores too.

The ROG Phone 7 with 12GB RAM | 256GB Storage, will be available both in Phantom Blackand Storm White colours at ₹74,999. ROG Phone 7 Ultimate with 16GB RAM | 512GB Storage and ROG Vision OLED display will be available at ₹99,999..

The ROG Phone 7 Series comes with the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and the most sophisticated GameCool 7 cooling system for performance that is unmatched. It features an amazing 6.78″ AMOLED HDR10+ display with a staggering 165 Hz refresh rate, the fastest touch sampling rate of up to 720 Hz, the quickest touch latency of 23 ms, and a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits, all of which contribute to an outstanding gaming experience.

The gaming smartphone further offers a 50MP Sony IMX766 Flagship rear camera with superior low-light performance, 8K recording, EIS and HDR10 for videos, along with 32MP front camera offering superior 4K with EIS and Photos.

The series offers up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Along with the Armoury Crate game control-center, the gaming smartphone also offers a console-like gaming experience with AirTrigger Ultrasonic trigger buttons and 10 Motion Control Gestures for unparalleled Game Control.

The series again redefines immersive gaming with 7-magnet Symmetrical Stereo loudspeakers powered by Dirac Audio, 6000mAh split battery design with battery life-extending modes such as Scheduled Charging and Steady Charging for uninterrupted on-the-go gaming.

Speaking on the availability of the device at Vijay Sales, Mr. Nilesh Gupta, MD at Vijay Sales said, “We are excited to announce that the powerful gaming smartphone series by ASUS will be available at both our offline and online stores. The entire new ROG Phone 7 Series would undoubtedly make an appeal to the nation’s gaming audience for a smartphone gaming experience like no other. So, gear up as registrations open at our stores and on our website starting 13th of April at 6 pm”

Commenting on this occasion, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, “ROG Phone 7 Series delivers the best ever flagship gaming and smartphone experience for the discerning gaming enthusiast. It unleashes cutting edge top of the line technologies in a smartphone that delivers unrivalled performance, visuals, audio and battery life amongst flagships. ROG Phone 7 series is the ultimate bespoke flagship for Someone who’s making time for games even after work and life happened – a work-life gamer.

We thank Nilesh Gupta and Karan Gupta – Director Vijay Sales, to partner with Asus for availability of ROG Phone 7 Series at Vijay Sales, enabling ROG Phone Fans to experience the ultimate and making purchase either offline or online as per their convenience.”

Vijay Sales has been leading the retail industry for the past 55 years. With 125+ stores in India and over 7500 products across 15+ categories, Vijay Sales has been offering consumers the best-in-class and best-value quality products and services. What started as a small electronics store has today evolved into one of India’s foremost omni-channel retail chains.