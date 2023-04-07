ColorOS 13 Beta and Official Version will now be available on more OPPO phones

ColorOS 13 Beta and Official Version will now be available on more...

ColorOS 13 Official Version update will be available on A55 and A53s 5G. The update is ongoing on Find X2, Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, F21s Pro, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, K10 5G, K10, A96, A77S, A76, A74 5G, A74 and OPPO Pad Air.

This update cycle will allow more OPPO users to experience ColorOS’ highly customisable UI and features that comprise the brand new Aquamorphic design, Dynamic Computing Engine, Eco-Friendly Always-On Display, and other enhanced security features.