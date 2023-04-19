ViewSonic VP2768a Monitor Review – A monitor to get your everyday task done comfortably!

The ViewSonic VP2768a is a noteworthy product from ViewSonic, a renowned monitor manufacturer, that offers several impressive features. This monitor comes with a 27-inch IPS LCD display that has QHD resolution and a bezel-less design, making it look compact and tidy. In this review, we will delve into the VP2768a’s design and features, test its performance, and provide our verdict on whether it is worth the hype.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

ViewSonic VP2768a Monitor

USB Type-C Cable

USB A/B Cable

Power Cable

Display Port Cable

Documentation

Design & Features

The ViewSonic VP2768a has a sleek and symmetrical bezel design on all four sides of its 27-inch IPS panel, which gives it a modern and minimalist appearance. Although the all-plastic stand is slightly outdated, it offers a complete range of adjustability, including portrait orientation rotation, making it quite functional. The monitor’s color accuracy is impressive, with Pantone validation and extensive calibration options, including six-axis color adjustment and a 14-bit LUT.

This monitor offers multiple connectivity options like USB-C with 90W of charging support and Ethernet passthrough, display daisy-chaining via both the USB-C and the DisplayPort inputs, and a pair of HDMI ports. It also claims to have the world’s first TUV-tested color blindness mode and comes with a generous three-year warranty. However, it is not an HDR panel, even in terms of supporting an HDR signal input.

The VP2768a’s sRGB and Rec. 709 are fully covered at 100%, but its DCI P3 coverage is limited to 83%, and support for the Adobe RGB gamut is restricted to 78%. This can be a drawback if you work regularly in these spaces. Nevertheless, it has an impressive all-around feature set, making it a versatile option for any workspace.

Performance

ViewSonic factory-calibrates each VP2768a with the objective of delivering Delta Es below two for the sRGB, EBU, SMPTE-C, Rec. 709, and DICOM-SIM color spaces. The OSD menu supports three different calibration memory slots, allowing multiple calibrated workspaces to be stored simultaneously. Thanks to six-axis color adjustment, the OSD is incredibly comprehensive and features familiar to ViewSonic’s more mainstream displays, such as a low input lag mode and user-configurable overdrive for improved pixel response.

The image quality is decently vibrant and very natural and precise in sRGB mode, with good contrast for an IPS panel and excellent viewing angles. However, the preset gamut is limited to sRGB, Rec. 709, and DICOM SIM. As a 27-inch 1440p panel, the pixel pitch of 109DPI is significantly lower than the 163DPI of a 27-inch 4K monitor. As a result, it is not as sharp or detailed, and fonts are noticeably less crisp and pleasing.

Verdict

In conclusion, the ViewSonic VP2768a is an impressive 27-inch monitor that offers excellent value for its price point. Although it does not have the highest resolution or the widest color gamut coverage, it compensates for these shortcomings with its extensive calibration options, Pantone Validation, and USB-C connectivity with 90W power delivery.

The bezel-less design and multiple connectivity options make it a versatile option for any workspace, and the ability to daisy chain for a dual monitor setup is a welcome bonus. Additionally, the world’s first TUV-tested color blindness mode is a unique feature that adds value to this monitor.

If you are a content creator who does not require a 4K resolution or HDR capabilities, the ViewSonic VP2768a is an excellent choice that won’t break the bank.