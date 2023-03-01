ViewSonic TD1655 Monitor Review: A Productivity Booster

We are now all living in the work from home era as a result of the pandemic. One may switch to a multi-display setup in an effort to increase productivity. To solve this problem, ViewSonic introduced the TD1655 portable monitor, which can expand the workspace’s real estate for a reasonable price.

The ViewSonic TD1655 is not your average monitor, despite having a price tag of INR 26,999. This touchscreen monitor has a portable design that allows it to go anywhere you want it to, just like a laptop or tablet.

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

ViewSonic TD1655 monitor

mini HDMI to HDMI Cable

USB Type-C Cable

USB Type-C to Type-A 3.2 Gen1 Cable

Power adapter

Passive touch pen

Screen cover

User instruction manual

Design

The ViewSonic TD1655 portable monitor weighs less than 1 kg and is almost as thin as a 15-inch laptop. Its chassis is made of plastic and the foldable kickstand is made of metal. This Microsoft Surface Pro-like feeling is added by the kickstand, which is to its advantage. With a 45-degree range of motion, the stand can be used from a variety of angles or even in portrait mode. To protect the display while in transit, a folio case with a soft folding cover that magnetically attaches to the back is included in the box.

At the right bottom edge of its rear panel, there is a five-way joystick. This tiny joystick aids in navigating the on-screen settings menu and serves as the power button as well. In addition to two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a mini HDMI port, the ViewSonic TD1655 monitor also has a number of other ports on its right edge. The monitor can be connected to input sources like smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles through these ports. Apart from the 60W charger, the box comes with a Type-C-to-C cable, a USB-A-to-C cable, and a mini-HDMI to full-sized HDMI cable.

A pair of stereo speakers are also located on the back of the monitor, and they become active as soon as you begin playing any audio or video content. They produce very average sound, so for a better user experience, we advise connecting an external set or a set of headphones to the display.

Performance

The 15-inch, 1920×1080 pixel display, which is obviously the main draw in this case, is located on the front of the monitor. The display has a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is common these days. With a maximum brightness of 250 nits and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, the IPS LCD panel is vivid and bright. With multiple windows and apps being able to be spread across the sharp second screen, productivity is immediately increased. However, the panel is not particularly color accurate, and when the display is connected to a laptop, you may notice some irregularities in some colors.

If you use the second screen for spreadsheets, YouTube videos, or scrolling through social media, this issue won’t affect functionality, but it’s not the screen we’d suggest for those working in the creative or design industries. The touchscreen functionality of the ViewSonic TD1655 monitor supports 10-point multi-touch input and gestures and is an added bonus. If you already own a touchscreen Windows computer and want to extend the same capabilities to the second display or are simply too accustomed to a work tablet, this makes up for a great feature that makes the monitor a solid companion.

The included stylus is helpful for people who prefer not to touch their dirty fingers on the screen and for the occasional bit of doodling, but it doesn’t boast anywhere near the same latency or touch response as what we’ve seen on dedicated styluses for pricey tablets and laptops.

Verdict: Should you get this?

By now, it should be obvious that increasing the screen space increases productivity. While purchasing a monitor can make sense in a conventional arrangement, the ViewSonic TD1655 display offers more features than others. It has a big display with broad viewing angles, a flexible kickstand, and is light and small enough to fit effortlessly in your luggage.

Yet, despite the fact that ease and mobility come at a cost—in this example, INR 26,999—for the proper set of use cases, the ViewSonic TD1655 may end up being a wise purchase.