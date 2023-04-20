ViewSonic Introduces Smart LED Portable Projector ‘M1 Pro’ Projecting 360 Degrees with a Flexible Smart Stand

Upgrading its M Series Portable Projectors, ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches the new M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector. This palm-sized cinematic powerhouse weighs less than 1kg and features a patented smart stand, delivering 720p HD images in 360 degrees with theatre-quality audio from Harman Kardon speakers. With a 30,000-hour maintenance-free LED light source and a built-in battery, the M1 Pro is the ideal companion to turn almost anywhere into an immersive entertainment space.

Mr Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India, said, “We introduced and upgraded our M Series with the launch of M1 Pro to push the limits of what portable projectors are capable of – in response to the increased demand for portable projectors with higher resolutions. Being light-in-weight, aesthetically designed, versatile and coming with an innovative stand for 360-degree projection, it can accommodate any unforeseen needs of the user. Our ultra-portable M1 series has been a success and one of the most preferred product providing better display resolution and delivering life like colours. Seeing the demand and preference among our consumers, the newly introduced projector is upgraded with 720p HD images and fits in with the consumer’s need. It also represents our dedication to providing big-screen entertainment that complements any lifestyle.”

A Fantastic Audiovisual Experience Anywhere, Anytime

. This palm-sized projector weighs 950g making it lightweight and easy to be carried in tiny backpacks. When turned on, the M1 Pro produces a stunning 100-inch image at 2.5 metres, with 600 LED Lumens of brightness and accurate colour. In addition, the compact device is equipped with dual sets of robust, specially designed Harman Kardon speakers that produce clear, rich audio for games, movies, and TV shows.

Powered by a built-in battery, this compact portable projector is travel-friendly. It supports big-screen entertainment on-the-go without having to worry about a power source. Alternatively, a power bank or a USB-C charger can also be used to power the projector for longer sessions, making it ideal for home, camping trips, and movie nights under the stars.

Versatile Projection in 360 Degree with a Smart Stand

The M1 Pro offers flexible usage and maximum options for immediate fun with its patented 3-in-1 smart stand for 360-degree projection, auto power on/off, and lens cap. By swivelling the stand, the projector powers on automatically and shuts down by swivelling the stand back to cover the projector lens. A huge, vibrant image can be projected anywhere with the help of a sturdy metal stand. The stand also adds an advantage by serving as a cover for protection.

Additionally, the M1 Pro can project a perfectly-formed image from any angle. Its auto vertical keystone correction capability, the image angle can be adjusted immediately. Plus, the comprehensive horizontal & vertical keystone and 4 corner adjustment allow images to shape evenly projected from the front, above, below, and the sides.

Stylish Design and Intuitive Functionality

Not only stylish design, M1 Pro also comes with a mesh surface that infuses a sense of warmth into the tech device. The surface gives the sleek metallic look a gentle touch and the device a unique style. Users can play, pause, and control the volume with the simple touchpad on top, and the curved magnetic I/O cover completes the one-piece minimalist design.

With embedded Wi-Fi connectivity, smart devices can be paired with the M1 Pro wirelessly, mirroring a vast range of content to the screen. Additionally, the portable projector offers a variety of audio settings suitable for any situation. One can attach Bluetooth headphones or utilize them as Bluetooth speakers to enjoy big-screen entertainment.

The ViewSonic M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector is available for INR 99,000.