CL unveils cinematic advances, expands its product portfolio of award-winning TVs with three brand new innovations

Cementing its position as one of the world’s leading technology providers, TCL, a global top-1 TV corporation, has announced the launch of three brand-new TV innovations with Dolby’s latest audio and imaging innovations. The brand has collaborated with Dolby Laboratories to bring out TV innovations that are significantly ahead of its competitors.

Showcasing technologies that offer an immersive, dynamic, and robust TV-viewing experience, TCL is launching C835: New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR, C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV, and P735 4K HDR Google TV. These latest additions perfectly align with TCL’s goal to introduce revolutionary TV technology to the world at highly competitive prices. After all, who said quality has to be expensive?

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said, “Since its inception, TCL has strived to offer world-class technology that users genuinely appreciate and want to buy. The idea is to make the TV screens larger and provide an experience larger than life. The latest additions in TCL’s award-winning portfolio are the epitome of smart, innovative, and sophisticated TV models. We are looking forward to making revolutionary advancements in the TV industry and hope to add more consumers to our bandwagon.”

We also have an exclusive Pre-booking offer on All – New Series, Get Sound bar worth Rs. 10,990 and Video Call Camera worth Rs. 2999 for absolutely Free. Additionally, SBI Customers can get up to 10% Cashback on their new purchase. This Offer is available in Reliance Digital & Croma.

TCL collaborates with Dolby’s Audiovisual Technology, advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality with incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail. Displays with Dolby Vision deliver more vivid, lifelike images. The combination of sharper contrast, true colour, and nuanced shadow details add an amazing sense of depth. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos that puts the audience inside the story of their favorite entertainment like Movies, TV Shows and Sports. With Dolby Atmos audience can experience surround sound, which gives you a theatre-like experience.

Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing – India, Dolby Laboratories, said, “At Dolby, it is our constant endeavor to reinvent and enrich the way content is created and consumed. The powerful combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos unlocks the emotional impact of your favorite movies, shows, and games, immersing you in the moment so you connect more meaningfully with the stories you love. We are proud to collaborate with TCL to deliver an immersive entertainment experience to consumers.

TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR

Shaking up the Mini LED 4K TV space, TCL has created a benchmark with its latest product innovation, TCL C835. Promising to meet all expectations of end-consumers, TCL C835 is an amalgamation of high-octane features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, HDMI 2.1, and so much more. TCL Mini LED 4K TV C835 raises the bar of powerful imagery by increasing the number of local dimming zones and offering stunning brightness performance to achieve striking contrast, show exquisite details, and over one billion colors powered by QLED technology.

While Dolby Vision IQ on the TCL Mini LED 4K takes the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR by intelligently optimizing your TV for a perfect picture in your room at every moment, Dolby Atmos immerses you in your favorite entertainment with multidimensional sound with incredible clarity and detail brought to life through the TV’s built-in speakers.

Gaming fans expect more games that support 120 FPS this year, so C835 has taken a step further by applying 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. Whether users are competitive gamers who want to experience demanding high FPS games, or casual gamers, 144Hz VRR displays can be a huge benefit, giving users a significant edge, especially in multiplayer games.

The TV also comes with Google TV; ensuring users can go through hundreds of content options aggregated across streaming channels. TCL C835 is 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at INR 119,990, INR 159,990, and 229,990 respectively.

TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV with 120Hz DLG & Game Master

Integrated with Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), TCL P735 offers smooth visuals that make even the most fast-action movies or sports broadcasts accurate and clear. It also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which delivers a premium entertainment experience that helps you feel a deeper connection to the entertainment you love

TCL C635’s new HDR 10+ technology optimizes picture quality for a 4K display by using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame-to-frame variations in brightness, color saturation, and contrast. The device is integrated with the ONKYO sound system and Dolby Atmos to make the audio output infinitely more captivating.

This particular device also has unparalleled game master technology, making gaming more immersive, smooth, and true-to-life. TCL C635 also has a powerful processor that ensures that even the most high-definition and globally superior games function without any hiccup.

TCL C635 also features a video call camera (optional) which supports Google Duo, enabling users to connect with friends and family within a few clicks and taps. It also has Google TV–home to millions of content options aggregated across streaming platforms accompanied by ‘OK Google’ that offers users advanced hands-free controls. Search anything and everything by simply giving voice commands, and voila, your command will be followed immediately.

TCL C635 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at INR 44,990, INR 54,990, INR 64,990, INR 85,990 and INR 149,990 respectively.

TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV

Integrated with Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), TCL P735 offers smooth visuals that make even the most fast-action movies or sports broadcasts accurate and clear. It also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which delivers a premium entertainment experience.

The TCL P735 Offers 4K, Wide Color Gamut, and HDR 10 professional audiovisuals, featuring MEMC motion picture processing which offers smooth imagery for sports and fast-action sequences. Similarly, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos give TV and movie viewers alike an exciting and immersive experience.

TCL P735’s HDMI 2.1 supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates, with more incredible transmission speed and capacity – taking TV and gaming to the next level. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, TCL P735 features ALLM optimization, automatically switching to low-lag presets to offer smooth gameplay.

TCL P735 also comes with Google TV, meaning you will get hundreds and thousands of content options aggregated across streaming services.

TCL P735 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch at INR 35,990, INR 41,990, INR 49,990 and 69,990 respectively.

