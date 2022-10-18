ViewSonic India Brings to you The Best Diwali Gifts for Tech Lovers

With Diwali festivities just around the corner, we’re all looking forward to the family gathering and the ideal gift for our loved ones that they will treasure. Scouting for perfect gifts for our loved ones is always a hassle. Gifting a gadget can be a go-to option for our beloved ones as we all are surrounded by tech fanatics who enjoy the newest and coolest products.

Here is a fast tour that will walk you through ViewSonic’s selection of the most cutting-edge projectors and monitors that will ease your Diwali gifting guide.

ViewSonic M2e Projector

Everyone has different plans for Diwali but whatever plans you have with your loved ones, ViewSonic M2e LED portable projector is the perfect gadget to execute them. This projector is a perfect device to watch movies with family or to travel with your travel-freak friends. Being light-weight, portable, and embedded with user-friendly features, the M2e portable projector is one of the most desirable gifts for your tech-savvy friends and family. This product allows you to experience a lot more versatility than typical screens. Additionally, you can experience your favourite show even in a dark room. The projector is embedded with some cutting-edge technologies including Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology. The gadget has a built-in streaming feature and supports simple screen mirroring from cell phones.

Price INR 85,000

ViewSonic VA2432-mh Monitor

Here’s a perfect Diwali gift from ViewSonic for those who believe work is worship. The ViewSonic VA2432-mh 24” is a full HD display, ideal for its use in the office or at home. The professionals will enjoy Full HD resolution with clear and detailed images, from a wide range of viewing angles due to its SuperClear IPS technology. The frameless bezel monitor offers a seamless viewing experience with Eye Care technology to help eliminate eye strain resulting from extended viewing periods. The high-tech monitor comes with increased setup flexibility when connecting with other devices.Price INR 19,800

ViewSonic X1000- 4K Soundbar LED Projector

This Diwali, express your love by going all out. ViewSonic X1000- 4K Soundbar LED Projector is an extravaganza buy. The projector is a must for home entertainment and has an aesthetically pleasing design, making it a perfect fit for the ambience. The product comes with a 40W Harman Kardon-customized soundbar, delivering room-filling, crystal clear audio perfect for music. This package blends interior design elements with high-tech appeal. With a 0.25 ultra-short throw ratio and real 4K UHD resolution, the X1000-4K delivers a stunning 100″ image from a close distance of just 38cm. Additionally, the projector offers a 30,000-hour lifespan. Embedded with Wi-Fi connectivity and an integrated app centre, It makes for an ideal gift for enjoying a Diwali dinner with family.

Price INR 4,50,000

ViewSonic CPB701 -4K Projector

Diwali is on its way and it is time to invest a little in your entertainment. ViewSonic CPB701-4K projector is a lavish purchase for the tech enthusiasts. The features on the will astound you. High brightness provided by the CPB701-4K Home Theatre Projector yields amazing image quality. With 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input Lag and a 240Hz refresh rate, it is suitable for enthusiast gamers and raises gaming experiences to a new level. It also provides a theatre-like experience at home.

Price INR 1,99,000