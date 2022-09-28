TCL India celebrates its 6th Anniversary with Dil Se Diwali #TCLBuyBigFlyHigh campaign, invites customers to avail 6 exciting offers

When the two most significant occasions of the year coincide, doesn’t it call for the biggest celebrations of all time? Bringing the double dynamite of this year, TCL, the global number one Android smart TV brand, has announced the combined celebration of the 6th anniversary of its India chapter and Dil Se Diwali #TCLBuyBigFlyHigh campaign. Scheduled to occur between September 27th and October 31st , this celebratory period offers 6 unique and exciting offers to customers, including a chance to win an all-paid Europe trip.

Spokesperson—TCL, said, “Half a dozen years back, we started our India chapter, and the rest they say is history. We have received tremendous support and love from Indian customers. And in reciprocation, we always strive to offer only the latest and best-in-class smart electronics technology. It is a fortunate happenstance that TCL India’s 6th anniversary and Diwali festivities coincide. We intend to make the most of this stroke of fortune and offer customers unparalleled and exciting offers. TCL family wishes you all a very Happy Diwali—a festival of light, happiness and togetherness.”

Here’s a list of TCL’s 6 outstanding offers during this period:

MEGA OFFER: Buy any TCL product and get a chance to win an all-paid Europe trip. Lucky winners will get an opportunity to visit nine European cities (six countries), including Munich, Innsbruck, Wattens, Vaduz, Lucerne, Mount Titlis, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam. FREE TCL QLED TV: Buy any TCL 4K and above TV product and get a chance to win a free-of-cost TCL QLED TV. WEEKLY FREE TCL 4K TV: Buy any TCL 4K TV or above and get a chance to win TCL 4K TV every week. FREE TCL VIDEO CALL CAMERA: Buy any TCL QLED TV and get free TCL Video Call Camera worth INR 2,999. Answer & Win amazing cash vouchers: Visit TCL social handles, participate in the contest & get a chance to win amazing cash vouchers every week. 10% CASHBACK: Get instant 10% cashback from ICICI bank credit & debit cards EMI

Are you ready to celebrate this festive season with the TCL family?