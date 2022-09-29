Vi Partners with OnePlus for Driving the 5G Device Ecosystem in India

Leading telecom operator, Vi has partnered with OnePlus, global premium technology brand, to drive the 5G device ecosystem in India. The partnership announcement came ahead of the largest tech event, India Mobile Congress 2022 from 1st to 4th October 2022 in New Delhi.

OnePlus has one of the highest penetration of Android based 5G devices among smartphone users in the country. OnePlus flagship devices such as the latest OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus 10R as well as the Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord CE 2 have been tested on 5G spectrum bands acquired by Vi in Delhi.

As per the recent Counterpoint India channel share tracker for Q2 2022, OnePlus emerged as the leading 5G smartphone brand in online channels in INR 20K – INR 30K segment in the first half of 2022.

With this association, Vi and OnePlus will work together to make 5G technology more accessible to smartphone users in the future.

Vi has planned exciting experiences for OnePlus users at IMC 2022 from Saturday, 1st October to Tuesday, 4th October at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Vi postpaid and prepaid users with eligible OnePlus models can visit the Vi booth at Hall 4; Booth no. 4.15 to know more about the 5G tech experience.

Vi customers visiting the Vi booth at IMC 2022 will also be able to experience a wide range of India-specific 5G technology solutions and use cases.

Vi Partners with OnePlus for Driving the 5G Device Ecosystem in India

Vi will continue to partner with various OEM brands to enable its 4G customers to upgrade their handsets for 5G readiness.