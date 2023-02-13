Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023: VingaJoy Cool Tech Gadgets for your loved ones

Valentine’s Day 20203 is almost here and if you’re looking to buy a cool yet useful gift for your loved one this year, then here are our some suggestions. Ditch traditional gifts like wallets, ties, chocolate, Flowers and gift your beloved a gadget that will make their life easier, healthier or more enjoyable.

VingaJoy cool gadgets that you can consider giving your beloved one’s this Valentine’s Day: –

VingaJoy smartest and sleekest smartwatch, —”FITLIFE ULTRA W-500,” – Rs. 3,999

Combining many features FITLIFE ULTRA W-500 is a stylish smartwatch for anyone searching for a wide range of capabilities without paying a premium price. The watch has multiple built-in sports modes and the largest HD screen available. It provides value for money through its high-quality display, user-friendly interface, long battery life, and fashionable appearance. VingaJoy FITLIFE ULTRA W-500 is a perfect option if you’re looking for a smartwatch that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. The watch provides 72 hours of nonstop working and also comes with a free extra strap. Furthermore, a high-resolution and immersive visual experience is provided for all notification alerts. Some other noteworthy features include camera control, music control, and a voice assistant. Available with a 6-month warranty, the VINGAJOY FITLIFE ULTRA W-500 is available at offline stores across India.

VingaJoy BT – 780 ECOBUDS 2.0 TWS Earbuds – Rs. 1,590

VingaJoy TWS earbuds offer 20 hours of playback on a single charge and can last for up to 200 hours on standby. It comes with an in-built mic that gives you premium sound quality audio on the go. VingaJoy earbuds are comfortable to wear, with noise isolating features that ensure an amazing audio experience. Its secure sporty fit design makes it the right pick for outdoor activities like running, jogging, etc. VingaJoy BT – 780 is very lightweight and offers hands-free functionality while doing sports or driving. The new earbuds are equipped with Type-C fast charging and offer Hi–Fi Sound quality. Further, the BT – 780 is equipped with the Bluetooth V5.1 ensuring the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source. It comes with dual mic support along with a touch control feature to control your playlist, receive calls. These earbuds can be used separately after successful auto-pairing.