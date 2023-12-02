Use Secret Codes to Hide Your Private WhatsApp Chats

WhatsApp is constantly rolling out new features to enhance user privacy, and the latest addition is Secret Code. This feature allows users to hide their locked chats behind a secret code, adding an extra layer of security for private conversations.

Key Highlights

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Secret Code that allows users to hide their locked chats behind a secret code.

This feature is an additional layer of security for users who want to keep their private chats hidden from prying eyes.

To use Secret Code, users will need to create a unique code that is at least four characters long.

Users can also choose to hide the Locked Chats folder from their chat list so that it can only be discovered by typing the secret code in the search bar.

Secret Code is rolling out now and will be available globally in the coming months.

How to Use Secret Code

To use Secret Code, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Chat Lock. Tap Secret Code and then Create Secret Code. Enter a code that is at least four characters long. You can use numbers, letters, symbols, and even emojis. Tap Next and then Confirm to save your secret code.

Once you have created a secret code, you can choose to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chat list. To do this, go to Settings > Chat Lock and toggle the Hide Locked Chats switch on.

Accessing Hidden Locked Chats

To access your hidden Locked Chats folder, simply type your secret code into the search bar at the top of the chat list.

Benefits of Secret Code:

Peace of Mind: Users can rest assured that their private chats are protected, even if their phone falls into the wrong hands.

Privacy Control: Secret Code provides users with complete control over who can access their locked chats, ensuring that only those they trust can view sensitive conversations.

Increased Security: The combination of a secret code and hidden locked chats significantly enhances privacy protection, making it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to access sensitive information.

Secret Code Availability

Secret Code is rolling out now and will be available globally in the coming months.

Secret Code is a welcome addition to WhatsApp’s privacy features. It gives users more control over who can see their private chats and helps to keep their conversations secure.