Urban Launches its BT Calling Smartwatch URBAN PRO Z with 1.85” Full HD Display

Urban, India’s fastest-growing smart wearable brand, announces the launch of its latest smartwatch Urban Pro Z. The Feature-packed Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes with Full HD Bright Display, Dedicated Dual Sensors for 24×7 Health Monitoring, AI voice assistant, 100+ cloud-based customizable watch faces and much more. Whether you are heading out for your morning run, rushing to the office, or simply meeting up with your friends, URBAN PRO Z will be your companion all day long. Available in three attractive colors Blue, Black and & Grey this smart wearable will not only help you stay fit and healthy but also caters to your voice commands and makes you look smart no matter which outfit you wear.

Designed with perfection and crafted using lightweight zinc alloy, the smartwatch comes with a square dial that is complemented with soft, skin-friendly, and premium silicone straps, making for an attraction on its own. Adding to those premium looks is its large, crisp and vibrant 1.85” HD full touch display with 100+ awesome watch faces that you can change instantly to match your style or mood. Make calls directly from your smartwatch (via Bluetooth V5.0) without having to bring out your smartphone, thanks to the in-built HD speaker and microphone for an uninterrupted, loud, and clear calling experience. Moreover, Urban Pro also comes with AI voice assistance, so stay notified about texts, messages, and calls with your smartwatch throughout the day, be it indoors or when commuting.

Talking on new launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder Urban said, “Urban Pro Z was ideated and conceptualized keeping in mind the fast-paced lives of individuals these days. The watch aims to adjust to one’s lifestyle and time and be an aid in one’s quest to lead a healthy life. Urban Pro Z comes with a BT Calling and a dial pad attached to the address book to make calls when needed. Additionally, the water-resistant metal alloy case and the compact silicone swappable straps ensure that this watch beats all limitations and ensures your health is always maintained!”

To keep yourself fit and active no matter wherever you are, the watch has onboard health sensors that make sure you move around often with sedentary alerts. The PRO Z also monitors your sleep patterns and keeps a tab on your heart rate 24X7 so you can keep a close eye on your health at all times. 120+ inbuilt Sports Modes also help you train and workout for the best active lifestyle. All your health and activities can be managed and monitored using the Urban Health Suite app from your smartphone. And if you are bored, two onboard games will keep you entertained while you wait for your ride. Moreover, to make sure URBAN PRO Z is always assisting you no matter the weather you may experience; the watch features an IPX67 certification that helps protect it from sweat and water.

Pricing and Availability:

The URBAN PRO Z is available in the market at a limited-period introductory price of INR 2,999 backed with a 1-year warranty. Users can buy this smartwatch from the company’s official website Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores across India.