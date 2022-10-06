Inbase Launches ‘Urban FIT M’ Smartwatch with 1.7” Ultra-Bright 500+ Nit Display

India’s most popular Gadgets and Mobile Accessories Brand Inbase launches its latest Smart wearable — the Urban FIT M. The smartwatch features a premium metal body with a large square display that’s bright enough to be seen even in broad daylight, multiple sports modes, a premium health suite, and up to a month of battery life, with a plethora of other features.

The Inbase Urban FIT M is one of the smartest wearable in the segment. It sports a premium build and design with a lightweight Aluminium-PC hybrid, IP68 body and a Skin-friendly Silicone strap that speaks of style and promises high comfort for 24*7 use. The display is a large 1.7” HD 240*280 PPI screen boasting one of the brightest panels in the Smartwatch segment. With a brightness of 500+ nits that allows you to view the contents on its crisp and sharp display, the Fit M brings every detail to life.

Thanks to the Advanced Chipset that powers the watch; the user interface is smart and swift featuring dual Menu Styles & Multiple Watch Faces to suit your Style & Mood. And when you feel bored, its 2 In-built games i.e 2048 & Young bird will take off the steam. Being a health and fitness partner, the Inbase Urban FIT M has 60+ in-built Sports Modes and a Premium Urban Health Suite turning it into a Fitness & Health buddy. A daily tracker helps you train better while the Premium Urban Health Suite keeps a note of your daily activities while monitoring your health and fitness 24*7.

The Urban FIT M is extremely Power Efficient and thus can maintain longer battery life. It uses the Smart Power Consumption Intelligence to give you almost 15 days of battery life, depending on your use. With a Standby time of up to 30 days, this wearable stands out from the crowd. Other features include Weather Forecasts, Camera Controls, a Calculator, and more. The watch comes in 5 eye-catching colours – Black, Blue, Golden, Grey, and Rose Gold to redefine your daily look.

Pricing and Availability:

The Inbase Urban FIT M will be available at a discounted price of INR 1,799; backed with a 1 Year Warranty. Users can buy it from the company’s official website Inbasetech.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.