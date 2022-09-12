Affordable gadgets under 10K

Ads

With technological breakthroughs, the world is getting wiser every day, and as we improve, it is making our daily lives easier. Good technology is getting cheaper, while inexpensive technology is getting better. Here are the top 10 smart technology devices under Rs 10,000 that will benefit your daily life.

itel A23S

Powered with a Unisoc processor and Android Go, the A23 S is one the best smartphones available in its price segment. The A23 S features a 5-inch Hd+ display with a 3020 mAh removable battery, giving it a clearer and longer screen time. The sense of security is backed up with an advanced face unlock feature. This device is a true enabler in the entry-level price segment, catering to a large segment of the Indian customer base.

Magic X Play

The 1.77-inch display on the 4G-capable itel Magic X Play has a 160 x 128 pixel resolution. The phone contains 128MB of internal memory and 48MB of RAM, which can be expanded by a microSD card to a total of 64GB. 500 SMS, 250 MMS, and 2,000 contacts with photographs may be stored on the smartphone, which is powered by a Unisoc T107 4G chipset.The phone is powered by a 1900 mAh battery.

Magic X

The itel Magic X has a 2.4-inch large screen with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The RAM, storage, chipset, and networking capabilities of the phone are comparable to those of the itel Magic X Play. Although the screen is bigger, the battery only has a capacity of 1,200mAh. In addition to English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu, both feature phones also support a number of other Indian languages.

itel T1 Neo

For your wireless audio needs, the itel earbuds T1 Neo feature DSP technology for clear calling and 13.4mm Bass Boost Drivers to bring that extra punch to your music. The earbuds come in an ergonomic half-in-ear design and are rated IPX5 water resistant. In terms of battery life, the T1 Neos offer 18 hours of playback time with USB-C fast charging.

MIVI Classic Collar Pro

The Collar Classic Pro neckband features USB-C fast charging and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The neckband’s battery provides up to 250 hours of standby time and includes 13mm drivers. The 190mAh battery has a 72-hour playback life at 70% volume and strong bass output. The neckband has passive noise cancellation and comes in blue, black, green, grey, and red. The Mivi Collar Classic Pro includes AAC and SBC audio codecs as well as support for voice assistants.

MIVI A550

The Duopods A550’s 12mm drivers provide high-quality sound. equipped with a USB Type-C charging cord that offers incredibly rapid charging with a full charge in just one hour and Bluetooth 5.1, which gives communication over a 10-metre range. There are 50 hours of playtime on each Duopod. The quad mic facilitates hassle-free talking while the ENC noise cancellation feature blocks out any distracting noises. Duopods A550 is available in four colours: Black, Blue, Mint Green, and White.

MIVI F70

The Duopods F70 come with 12mm drivers offering superb sound quality. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, which covers a radius of 10m of connectivity, and a USB Type-C charging cable that provides super-fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour. Both the Duopods have 50 hours of playtime. The ENC noise cancellation feature keeps all unwanted noises at bay and the quad mic makes conversations hassle-free. Duopods F70 comes in Beige, Coral, Blue and Black colors.