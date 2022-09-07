Noise launches Tru SyncTM technology in India with its new smartwatch ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz

Ads

India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand Noise reaffirms their leadership in India’s smartwatch segment by introducing the Tru SyncTM technology with their latest launch – ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz. The device boasts of the new Single-chip Bluetooth calling feature with a 1.69” TFT display and snug strap for a comfortable fit. It is available on Amazon.in and gonoise.com within the price range of Rs 1,999 to Rs 2,799.

Single-chip Bluetooth calling is part of the Tru SyncTM technology for advanced Bluetooth calling. With the latest technology, Noise aims to provide consumers with a quick and hassle-free one-step connection experience with an improved Bluetooth calling range of 18m, significantly higher than the range available in other products in the market. The Bluetooth 5.3 supports a fast and stable connection and enables Bluetooth calling with its in-built speaker and microphone. It also allows users to access favourite contacts and dial from recent call logs.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are excited to be the first brand to bring Tru SyncTM tech in India with our latest product “The ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz”. The new technology and best in class features in the product makes it the best-suited option for college students, young professionals, and for people who are always on the go. This smartwatch is a result of our hard work and rigorous research. It is a feature-packed product, which is not heavy on the pocket. We hope it receives as much love as our other devices.”

Ads

Additionally, the smartwatch caters to all fitness needs with the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, that equips the device to track all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also comes with female health indicators and offers 100 sports modes. Other intelligent features include remote music control, screen brightness control, find my phone facility, weather forecast, call mute, hand wash & drink water reminders, vibration control, idle and DND alert.

The ColorFit Pulse go Buzz offers 150 plus cloud-based watch faces and is available in five colour options: Mist Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, Rose Pink and Midnight Blue.