Unleash Your Inner Builder, Powerwasher, and Adventurer with December’s PlayStation Plus Essential Games

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus Essential games for December 2023, offering a diverse lineup of captivating titles for PS4 and PS5 consoles. Prepare to unleash your inner builder, powerwasher, and adventurer with LEGO Brick 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable, available for download starting December 5th.

Key Highlights:

LEGO Brick 2K Drive: Embark on a hilarious open-world adventure filled with vehicular mayhem and puzzles.

Powerwash Simulator: Experience the satisfying gratification of cleaning up the world with a variety of power-washing tools.

Sable: Explore a vast desert on your hoverbike, unraveling mysteries and uncovering your true identity.

Embark on a poignant journey of self-discovery in Sable, an open-world exploration adventure set in a vast desert. As the titular Sable, you’ll explore breathtaking landscapes on your hoverbike, unraveling ancient mysteries and uncovering your true identity. Engage with the nomadic inhabitants of the desert, partake in their rituals, and forge meaningful connections along the way.

LEGO Brick 2K Drive: A Chaotic Open-World Adventure

In LEGO Brick 2K Drive, players take on the role of Detective Chase McCain, tasked with investigating a series of crimes in the bustling metropolis of Bricksburg. Buckle up for a wild ride filled with vehicular mayhem, puzzles, and quirky characters, all brought to life in the vibrant LEGO brick style.

Powerwash Simulator: Satisfying Cleaning Action Awaits

For those seeking a more tranquil experience, Powerwash Simulator offers a unique and undeniably satisfying gameplay loop. Grab your trusty power washer and transform grimy buildings and objects into sparkling clean masterpieces. The game features a variety of locations, challenges, and customization options, ensuring endless hours of cleaning fun.

Sable: A Journey of Self-Discovery in a Vast Desert

PlayStation Plus Essential: A Value-Packed Subscription

PlayStation Plus Essential offers subscribers a monthly selection of free games, exclusive discounts, and online multiplayer access. With the addition of LEGO Brick 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable, December’s lineup promises to deliver a captivating gaming experience for all PlayStation Plus members.