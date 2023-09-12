Unleash the Desktop Innovation with the All-New ROG G22, Consumer S501 and AIO M3402 by ASUS

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, has introduced its latest lineup of All-in-One PCs and Desktops in the Indian market. The desktop range includes three versions: ASUS S500SE, ASUS S501ME, and the gaming-focused ROG DT G22. Notably, the all-in-one AIO M3402 boasts an AMD Ryzen chipset. Catering to diverse needs, the ASUS ROG DT G22 targets gaming enthusiasts seeking a compact yet powerful desktop for their gaming pursuits. Meanwhile, the ASUS S500SE targets professionals requiring a robust workstation, while the ASUS S501 offers both style and power to tackle demanding tasks. The latter showcases an appealing triangular design and angled chassis to enhance airflow while uplifting the overall aesthetics. For those seeking a sleek workspace upgrade, the ASUS AIO M3402 presents a modernistic 23.8-inch NanoEdge Full HD IPS screen.

The new ROG DT 22 starts at INR 199,990/-, Consumer Desktops ASUS S500SE & S501ME starts at INR 41,990/- & INR 37,990/-respectively and ASUS all-in-one M3402 starts at INR 49,990/-. This latest ROG Gaming Desktop is available for purchase at online ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart and offline ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores, Consumer Desktop S500SE is available for purchase at ASUS Exclusive Stores / Eshop while S501ME is available at ASUS Exclusive Stores / Flipkart / Amazon / Eshop, and AIO M3402 is available for purchase at ASUS Exclusive Stores / ROG Stores / Eshop.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS India, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance in the consumer and gaming PC market. Our focus on strengthening the AIO and desktop lineup exemplifies Asus’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences. We aim to redefine what’s possible by providing users with powerful, immersive, and seamless computing solutions that empower them to achieve more than ever before.”

ROG DT G22

ASUS ROG always aims to push the boundaries of PC design or performance, and the G22 is the latest example of our pursuit of excellence. The G22 won the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award for its simple, elegant design. This is an impression combination of 10L ultra compact machine combined with high-performance hardware. The ROG G22CH is a gaming and content creation powerhouse, featuring up to the Intel Core i7-13700F processor with 30M Cache. Despite carrying significantly more powerful technology, the G22 is about 40% less in volume than our previous tiny form factor G21 Huracan.

Innovation never rests, and neither does ROG. The ROG G22CH is a compact device that fits perfectly on even the smallest desks. Light shines brightly with the glass side panel option and full Aura Sync RGB personalization which ensures you can coordinate the indirect lights and their colors. It features the 16GB DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM memory that can now be expanded up to 32GB paired with GeForce RTX 4070 graphic card. The G22 operates cool and silent even under high loads thanks to a specially designed CPU liquid cooler.

WiFi 6 support ensures rock-solid connection while on the other hand Gigabit LAN enables low latency connection. Gamers can also connect to a big screen for experiencing better gaming and streaming experience via HDMI 2.0a port. This sleek device not only transfer data but also charge the device with one Type-C port so you can game or create without limitations. Bundled wired keyboard and mouse, it offers the complete experience.

ASUS S500SE

The ASUS S500SE is a powerful and efficient desktop computer that is perfect for professional work to personal use. It is equipped with a cutting-edge 13th Gen CPU that can handle even the most demanding workloads, and it has up to 64GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking. The S500SE also has plenty of storage expandability with two M.2 PCIe slots, and it features a high-efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum-certified power supply for reliable performance.

The S500SE has a tool-free design to open the compartment for easy upgrades, and it is compact and stylish enough to fit in any place. It also has an innovative multi-channel cooling system that keeps the system cool, and it uses 100% enterprise-grade solid capacitors in its motherboard for long-lasting reliability.

In addition to its powerful performance, the S500SE also has a variety of convenient I/O ports, including PS2 ports for legacy peripherals, 1 x HDMI and 1 x VGA ports for dual display support, a trusty LAN port, dual band Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi transmitter and receiver, and a fast Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card. It also has a free PCIe 4.0 x 16 slot for future upgrades.

The ASUS S500SE is a good choice for anyone looking for a small form factor powerful, efficient, and stylish desktop computer. It is a perfect system for varied workloads, and it has a wide range of features that makes it easy to use and upgrade.

ASUS S501ME

The S501 desktop is a stylish and powerful machine, perfect for anyone who needs a computer that can handle demanding workloads, but also wants it to look good wherever it sits. With a 13th Gen CPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and plenty of storage, with up to 4TB max with additional M.2 slot, the S501 is capable of handling even the most demanding workloads.

The S501 is also designed to be part of your décor. The 3D triangular pattern and intricate texture give the S501 a modern and stylish look, while the tilted chassis provides increased airflow through the base. The aesthetic of this desktop will complement any home. The contemporary angular design of the desktop also features plenty of USB ports on the top of the front panel, making it easy to connect your devices.

The S501 also has a hassle-free I/O. It packs a ton of ports, both on the front and back, including PS2 ports for legacy peripherals. It can also power up to 3 displays separately as it features a HDMI port, a Display Port, and a VGA port. Alongside the trusty LAN port, the S501 desktop is also equipped with dual band Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi transmitter and receiver. You also get a fast Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card.

This machine is quiet and energy efficient, making it a great choice for either home, office or living room. It is easy to upgrade to keep it up to date with the latest that the tech world has to offer and comes with a one-year warranty. If you are looking for a powerful and versatile desktop computer that is also stylish, then the S501 is a great option.

AIO M3402

The AIO M3402 has a fresh minimalist design with a classy black colour scheme. The thin bezels provide an 88% screen-to-body ratio for a 23.8-inch NanoEdge Full HD IPS wide view panel, giving it a sleek and modern look. The display is smoother than before, with a 75Hz refresh rate, and the 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage ensures accurate and vibrant colours. Top that off with 250nits brightness and deep 1000:1 contrast ratio for an excellent image quality in any lighting condition. The integrated high-quality stereo speakers provide clear and a balanced sound, for an amazing entertainment experience,

The AIO M3402 is equipped with an up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, which provides efficient yet swift performance. The integrated AMD Radeon graphics are perfect for everyday tasks and light gaming. The 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage provide plenty of processing power and space for all your needs.

The AIO has been packed with ports for easy access, including fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, along with a 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home, and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021. A wireless keyboard and optical mouse are also included in the bundle. The overall weight of the AIO monitor is of just 5.4kg.