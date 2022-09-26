Ultimate List of festival Gifts for your loved once

Celebrated every year in the autumn by millions of people, Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture. It is also probably the favourite and most celebrated Indian festival even by non-Indians worldwide. The beautiful festival of light celebrates new beginnings (also known as the Hindu New year) and the triumph of good over evil. The auspicious occasion of Diwali is an excellent instance where you need some excellent gift ideas. Diwali gifts could be tricky. You want to make sure that you give them a meaningful and memorable gift. Here are some gift for your tech lovers fam

PLAGO MUZE

Available in Military Green colour, PLAYGO MUZE is a powerful 20W, premium, Karaoke, wireless Speaker. Courtesy the 20W, proprietary EBEL (Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud) sound signature, the device is pleasantly powerful yet extremely stylish & portable too. An exciting choice for party lovers who like to have an enthralling party-music experience, PLAYGO MUZE carries an inbuilt rechargeable battery of 2400 mAh which offers a PLAYtime of whopping seven long hours on a single charge itself.

The device comes with a smart LED display and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can also be used in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode, ensuring listeners can make the most of their party night by using two (2) PLAYGO MUZE together simultaneously. It also comes with an external wired microphone (in-box) which, once plugged, offers a delightful sing-along/Karaoke experience. Further, MUZE can also support (offline) music content through the USB (pen drives) & Micro-SD card. Reserving best for the last, MUZE comes with a built-in FM radio too.

Undoubtedly, it is an affordable device that fuels the inner party animal in you with its heart throbbing audio performance.

PLAYGO N37

Available in elegant Black and Yellow, Teal as well as Red colour variants, PLAYGO N37 is a smartly designed Bluetooth earphone which alludes to premium design attributes explicitly for the contemporary needs of millennials and the Gen Z population. With the ultra-flexible neckband, wearing these earphones, automatically heightens the fashion quotient of the user.

A fully charged PLAYGO N37 can offer PLAY-time of up to 10 hours. However, even with a quick, 10 minutes of charge, the device can last for a whopping three hours of PLAYtime. Packed with a well-positioned mic for crystal clear voice communication as well as compatibility to voice assistants like Google, Siri, and Alexa, PLAYGO N37, is a treat for e-gadget users. In addition, it also comes with a multi-function button and a control panel for changing music tracks, accepting or disconnecting calls, and adjusting volume. It also sports magnetic earbuds that can automatically attach when not in use, making it easier to keep earphones safely without adding another chore to the user’s already hectic schedule.

PLAYGO DUALPODS

One of the best pocket-friendly ear pods on this list, this ingenious invention helps the wearer to work without worrying about distracting background noises. The sound output of these dualpods is incredibly amplified because of Dual-Driver TWS. It is also integrated with Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) High-sensitivity Driver Design For Enhanced Sound Performance. PLAYGO DUALPODS are designed with precision for all-day comfortable wear that easily fits in the wearer’s ears. Plus, one can control the volume with just a slight touch. Isn’t it the perfect gadget for your fav person?

PLAYFIT DIAL

If the person is a fitness enthusiast, this is the perfect gift. One of the most cost-effective options on this list is PLAYFIT DIAL, a one-of-its-kind smartwatch, integrated with features like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and others. The PLAYFIT DIAL is also dust and water-resistant and boasts an IPS display with numerous configurable watch faces. This smart device will help you to stay healthy and fit with incredibly awesome features.

PLAYFIT STRENGTH

If your loved one enjoys fitness and a hands-free life, PLAYFIT STRENGTH is the way to go. It’s a waterproof smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, a touchscreen, activity tracking, sports modes, and wireless networking. With a long list of incredible features, this innovative device will help your sibling achieve their fitness goals on time. Just purchase this small device of wonder and encourage them to lead a physically active and mentally healthy lifestyle