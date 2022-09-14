Get into the festive fervor with MSI this Diwali with attractive offers on its laptops

We’re just about a month away from Diwali and that brings us to the most exciting part of the festive season, gifts! While the bright lights bestow us with exuberance and delight, gifts add an extra mile of excitement that we all love!
To celebrate the festival of lights like never before, MSI has curated an ideal gifting guide for your loved ones that comprises a combination of best-in-class Business & Gaming laptops which offer a fantastic & power-packed experience.
Be it creating or editing content for your digital space or simply detoxing from your hectic schedule with a gaming session! MSI has got you covered with its extensive range of laptops available at a starting price of INR 61,990/- along with massive discounts.
With discounts of up to 35%, the Business+ Productivity & Gaming laptops are available at a starting price of INR 34,990/- & INR 49,990/- respectively.
Stealth GS77
Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor
Display – 17.3″ QHD (2560*1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical
Graphics Card – RTX3070Ti Max-Q, GDDR6 8GB
RAM – DDR5 16GB*2
Storage – 2TB
Keyboard – Per key RGB SteelSeries KB
SSP – INR 2,74,990
Raider GE77 HX
Processor- 12th HX Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 Processor
Display – 17.3″ UHD (3840*2160), 120Hz 100% DCI-P3
Graphics Card – RTX3080Ti, GDDR6 16GB
RAM – DDR5 16GB*2
Storage – 2TB
Keyboard – Per key RGB SteelSeries KB
SSP – INR 3,90,990
Katana GF66 (12th Gen)
Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor
Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – RTX3060/RTX3050, GDDR6 6GB/4GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2/8GB
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)
SSP – INR 1,09,990/ INR 94,990/INR 84,990/INR 79,000
Katana GF76/GF66 (11th Gen)
Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor
Display – 17.3”/15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card –RTX 3060/RTX3050, GDDR6 6GB/4GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2/8GB
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)
SSP – INR 64,990 /INR 79,990
Thin GF63 (12th Gen)
Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor
Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – Intel ARC Graphics
RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)
SSP – INR 71,990
Thin GF63 (11th Gen)
Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor
Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz/60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – RTX3050/ GTX1650, GDDR6 4GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)
SSP – INR 73,990/INR 72,990/INR 69,990/ INR 63,990 INR 54,990/ INR 49,990
Sword 15
Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor
Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – RTX3050, GDDR6 6GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)
SSP – INR 84,990
Crosshair 15 (12th Gen)
Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor
Display – 15.6″ QHD (2560*1440), 165Hz DCI-P3 100% typical/15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – RTX3070 GDDR6 6GB/ RTX3060, GDDR6 8GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2
Storage – 1TB/512GB
Keyboard – Spectrum Backlight Keyboard
SSP – INR 1,16,990/INR 1,06,990/INR 1,49,990
Pulse GL66
Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 Processor
Display – 15.6″ QHD (2560*1440), 165Hz DCI-P3 100% typical
Graphics Card – RTX3060 GDDR6 6GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)
Storage –1TB
Keyboard – RGB Gaming Keyboard
SSP – INR 1,29,990
Vector GP76/GP66 (12th Gen)
Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor
Display – 17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), 360Hz, close to 100%sRGB /15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 240Hz, close to 100%sRGB
Graphics Card – RTX3070Ti/ RTX3060, GDDR6 8GB
RAM – DDR5 8GB*2 (4800MHz)
Storage –1TB
Keyboard – Per key RGB SteelSeries KB
SSP – INR 1,90,990 / INR 1,34,990
GP66 Leopard
Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor
Display – 17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), 360Hz, close to 100%sRGB
Graphics Card – RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB
RAM – DDR IV 16GB
Storage –1TB
Keyboard – Per key RGB SteelSeries KB
SSP – INR 1,19,990
Bravo 15
Processor- R5-5600H AMD
Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – RX5500M, GDDR6 4GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)
SSP – INR 49,990
Alpha 15
Processor- R7-5800H AMD
Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – RX6600M, GDDR6 8GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – RGB Gaming Keyboard
SSP – INR 89,990
Delta 15
Processor- R9 5900HX/R7-5800H AMD
Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 240Hz, close to 100%sRGB
Graphics Card – RX6700M, GDDR6 10GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)
Storage – 1TB
Keyboard – RGB Gaming Keyboard
SSP – INR 1,24,990/INR 1,19,990
Modern 14 (11th Gen)
Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor
Display – 14″ FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – AMD Radeon™ Graphics
RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(White)
SSP – INR 44,990
Modern 14
Processor- R5-5500U AMD
Display – 14″ FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – AMD Radeon™ Graphics
RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(White)
SSP – INR 39,990
Modern 15
Processor- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Display – 14″ FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card – AMD Radeon™ Graphics
RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)
Storage – 512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(White)
SSP – INR 52,990
Creator M16 (12th Gen)
Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor
Display – 16″ QHD+ (2560*1600), 60Hz DCI-P3 100% typical, 500nits
Graphics Card – RTX A1000/RTX3050Ti, GDDR6 4GB
RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)
Storage – 1TB/512GB
Keyboard – Single backlight KB(White)
SSP – INR 1,24,990/INR 1,09,990