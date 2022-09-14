Get into the festive fervor with MSI this Diwali with attractive offers on its laptops

Get into the festive fervor with MSI this Diwali with attractive offers...

We’re just about a month away from Diwali and that brings us to the most exciting part of the festive season, gifts! While the bright lights bestow us with exuberance and delight, gifts add an extra mile of excitement that we all love!

To celebrate the festival of lights like never before, MSI has curated an ideal gifting guide for your loved ones that comprises a combination of best-in-class Business & Gaming laptops which offer a fantastic & power-packed experience.

Be it creating or editing content for your digital space or simply detoxing from your hectic schedule with a gaming session! MSI has got you covered with its extensive range of laptops available at a starting price of INR 61,990/- along with massive discounts.

With discounts of up to 35%, the Business+ Productivity & Gaming laptops are available at a starting price of INR 34,990/- & INR 49,990/- respectively.

Stealth GS77

Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display – 17.3″ QHD (2560*1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical

Graphics Card – RTX3070Ti Max-Q, GDDR6 8GB

RAM – DDR5 16GB*2

Storage – 2TB

Keyboard – Per key RGB SteelSeries KB

SSP – INR 2,74,990

Raider GE77 HX

Processor- 12th HX Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 Processor

Display – 17.3″ UHD (3840*2160), 120Hz 100% DCI-P3

Graphics Card – RTX3080Ti, GDDR6 16GB

RAM – DDR5 16GB*2

Storage – 2TB

Keyboard – Per key RGB SteelSeries KB

SSP – INR 3,90,990

Katana GF66 (12th Gen)

Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor

Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – RTX3060/RTX3050, GDDR6 6GB/4GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2/8GB

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)

SSP – INR 1,09,990/ INR 94,990/INR 84,990/INR 79,000

Katana GF76/GF66 (11th Gen)

Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor

Display – 17.3”/15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card –RTX 3060/RTX3050, GDDR6 6GB/4GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2/8GB

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)

SSP – INR 64,990 /INR 79,990

Thin GF63 (12th Gen)

Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor

Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – Intel ARC Graphics

RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)

SSP – INR 71,990

Thin GF63 (11th Gen)

Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor

Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz/60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – RTX3050/ GTX1650, GDDR6 4GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)

SSP – INR 73,990/INR 72,990/INR 69,990/ INR 63,990 INR 54,990/ INR 49,990

Sword 15

Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor

Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – RTX3050, GDDR6 6GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)

SSP – INR 84,990

Crosshair 15 (12th Gen)

Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor

Display – 15.6″ QHD (2560*1440), 165Hz DCI-P3 100% typical/15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – RTX3070 GDDR6 6GB/ RTX3060, GDDR6 8GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2

Storage – 1TB/512GB

Keyboard – Spectrum Backlight Keyboard

SSP – INR 1,16,990/INR 1,06,990/INR 1,49,990

Pulse GL66

Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 Processor

Display – 15.6″ QHD (2560*1440), 165Hz DCI-P3 100% typical

Graphics Card – RTX3060 GDDR6 6GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)

Storage –1TB

Keyboard – RGB Gaming Keyboard

SSP – INR 1,29,990

Vector GP76/GP66 (12th Gen)

Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display – 17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), 360Hz, close to 100%sRGB /15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 240Hz, close to 100%sRGB

Graphics Card – RTX3070Ti/ RTX3060, GDDR6 8GB

RAM – DDR5 8GB*2 (4800MHz)

Storage –1TB

Keyboard – Per key RGB SteelSeries KB

SSP – INR 1,90,990 / INR 1,34,990

GP66 Leopard

Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display – 17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), 360Hz, close to 100%sRGB

Graphics Card – RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB

RAM – DDR IV 16GB

Storage –1TB

Keyboard – Per key RGB SteelSeries KB

SSP – INR 1,19,990

Bravo 15

Processor- R5-5600H AMD

Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – RX5500M, GDDR6 4GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(Red)

SSP – INR 49,990

Alpha 15

Processor- R7-5800H AMD

Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – RX6600M, GDDR6 8GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – RGB Gaming Keyboard

SSP – INR 89,990

Delta 15

Processor- R9 5900HX/R7-5800H AMD

Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 240Hz, close to 100%sRGB

Graphics Card – RX6700M, GDDR6 10GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)

Storage – 1TB

Keyboard – RGB Gaming Keyboard

SSP – INR 1,24,990/INR 1,19,990

Modern 14 (11th Gen)

Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor

Display – 14″ FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – AMD Radeon™ Graphics

RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(White)

SSP – INR 44,990

Modern 14

Processor- R5-5500U AMD

Display – 14″ FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – AMD Radeon™ Graphics

RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(White)

SSP – INR 39,990

Modern 15

Processor- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Display – 14″ FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card – AMD Radeon™ Graphics

RAM – DDR IV 8GB (3200MHz)

Storage – 512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(White)

SSP – INR 52,990

Creator M16 (12th Gen)

Processor- 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display – 16″ QHD+ (2560*1600), 60Hz DCI-P3 100% typical, 500nits

Graphics Card – RTX A1000/RTX3050Ti, GDDR6 4GB

RAM – DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)

Storage – 1TB/512GB

Keyboard – Single backlight KB(White)

SSP – INR 1,24,990/INR 1,09,990