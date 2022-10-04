Ultimate List of festival Gifts for your loved once

Celebrated every year in the autumn by millions of people, Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture. It is also probably the favourite and most celebrated Indian festival even by non-Indians worldwide. The beautiful festival of light celebrates new beginnings (also known as the Hindu New year) and the triumph of good over evil. The auspicious occasion of Diwali is an excellent instance where you need some excellent gift ideas. Diwali gifts could be tricky. You want to make sure that you give them a meaningful and memorable gift. Here are some gift for your tech lovers fam

PLAYGO MUZE

Available in Military Green colour, PLAYGO MUZE is a powerful 20W, premium, Karaoke, wireless Speaker. Courtesy the 20W, proprietary EBEL (Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud) sound signature, the device is pleasantly powerful yet extremely stylish & portable too. An exciting choice for party lovers who like to have an enthralling party-music experience, PLAYGO MUZE carries an inbuilt rechargeable battery of 2400 mAh which offers a PLAYtime of whopping seven long hours on a single charge itself.

The device comes with a smart LED display and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can also be used in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode, ensuring listeners can make the most of their party night by using two (2) PLAYGO MUZE together simultaneously. It also comes with an external wired microphone (in-box) which, once plugged, offers a delightful sing-along/Karaoke experience. Further, MUZE can also support (offline) music content through the USB (pen drives) & Micro-SD card. Reserving best for the last, MUZE comes with a built-in FM radio too.

Undoubtedly, it is an affordable device that fuels the inner party animal in you with its heart throbbing audio performance.

Noise Colorfit Pro 4

The Noise Colorfit Pro 4 comes equipped with the Noise Health Suite and Productivity Suite to help you achieve your health and lifestyle goals with style. Enjoy effortless calling directly from your wrist, with its advanced Bluetooth technology. For those who are always out in the sun, its bright and clear display along with digital crown makes navigation through its menu and other features easier. Additionally, the smartwatch offers 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud based and animated watch faces. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

Realme TechLife S100

Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports 1.69-inch with a resolution of 280×240 pixels and a peak brightness of 530 nits. The company claims that the smartwatch is capable of measuring skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), it also comes with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor for constant heart rate monitoring. It comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 260mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 12 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

PLAYFIT STRENGTH

If your loved one enjoys fitness and a hands-free life, PLAYFIT STRENGTH is the way to go. It’s a waterproof smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, a touchscreen, activity tracking, sports modes, and wireless networking. With a long list of incredible features, this innovative device will help your sibling achieve their fitness goals on time. Just purchase this small device of wonder and encourage them to lead a physically active and mentally healthy lifestyle

OnePlus Smart Band

This smartwatch has a screen size of 1.1 inches. It is very compact in design and offers oxygen saturation level monitoring and sleep monitoring. The watch connects to the phone seamlessly and has a feature to control the phone’s camera shutter. The watch is water resistant and can resist up to 50 meters of dust and water for 10 minutes. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.