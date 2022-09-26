U&i launches Three Premium Wearables for an Active Lifestyle

Leading gadget, accessories, and consumer electronics brand U&i launches three new wearables designed to help you stay fit and active while entertaining you throughout the day. Presenting, U&i Mystyle Series Smartwatch, Moonbuds Series TWS Earbuds, and Clock Series Wireless Neckband that highlight the latest in technologies, feature-rich characteristics, and premium designs to match your mood and style.

U&i Mystyle Series Smartwatch

Get smart, look smarter with the new U&i Mystyle Series Smartwatch— a smart wearable for 24*7 use to keep you fit and active. Work or play, this smartwatch will keep a track of your body vitals to ensure your health is well maintained with Sleep and 24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring. The smartwatch also features Sports Modes that can sense multiple body activities, such as walking, running, jogging, etc. in real-time to help you stay fit and active. U&i Mystyle Smartwatch is not only a fitness tracker but is also a personal assistant on your wrist that works for you during the day. Be alerted with SMS, Email, and Social Network notifications or answer calls directly from your wrist without the need to even touch your phone. Thanks to the onboard HD speaker and mic, the onboard AI Assistant can now talk back to you for every query you make. Built using lightweight IP68 alloy housing that sports a classic round dial and clubbed with a premium leather-finished strap, this Smartwatch is available in four colors — Brown, Gray, Blue, and Tan.

U&i Moonbuds Series TWS Earbuds

On those daily commutes keep yourself relaxed and entertained with U&i Moonbuds Series TWS Earbuds. With this audio gear from U&i be assured of rich audio quality with deep bass and superior audio calls for as long as 6 hours on a single charge. And if you run out of charge, the charging case can refuel those buds five times over to give you a total of 36 hours of non-stop audio entertainment. The case of Earbuds also features a display to indicate the status of the battery on both the buds and inside the case. Moonbuds Series is built using a lightweight and ergonomically designed ABS shell for a snug and comfortable fit for all-day wear. Lastly, each bud has touch controls to help you instantly adjust the volume, change music tracks or attend to voice calls.

U&i Clock Series Wireless Neckband

When you need to flaunt your music, flaunt it in style, with U&i Clock Series Wireless Neckband. This extremely comfortable and lightweight, wireless neckband is made from sweat-resistant silicone and ABS combo for premium styling. Sporting large fine-tuned 14mm drivers, the neckband offers crystal clear sound and also delivers deep bass that can completely immerse you into our movies and gaming. The onboard battery can keep you entertained for upto 20 hours at a stretch so your long journeys don’t get boring. Available in four attractive colors — Black, Blue, Green, and Pink, so that you can choose the once that match your style

Pricing and Availability

The U&i Mystyle Series Smartwatch, Moonbuds Series TWS Earbuds, and Clock Series Wireless Neckband are available in the market at a price point of INR 1,999, INR 2,999 and INR 1,999 respectively. These products can be purchased from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India backed with 180 days warranty.