U&i Introduces New Lifestyle Gadgets – My Beats Series Smartwatch & Peter Series BT Speaker

Our daily lives will always be a hustle and bustle — work, commute, travel, and fitness will always be part of our daily scuffle. Why not make your everyday life a bit more fruitful, interesting, and fun. India’s most progressive gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand U&i introduces two new gadgets My Beats smartwatch and Peter wireless BT speaker for work, health, and entertainment like never before.

My Beats Series – Smartwatch

What’s better than having a personal smart assistant strapped to your wrist all day, taking care of your health and fitness while supporting you at work too. U&i My Beats series smartwatch is a cool-looking smart wearable with a large square and colorful dial encased in a premium aluminum alloy shell and a soft silicone strap. To begin your day with a healthy routine — the watch features multiple sports and activity modes such as a pedometer and calorie counter along with health sensors such as a heart rate monitor and others to keep a tab on your health and fitness for you. Enjoy your busy day at work and let the Beats assist you with alarms, messages, emails, calls and also to find your phone. And to match your daily outfit the watch comes with trendy watch faces and attractive color variants Black, Blue, and Pink.

Peter Series – Wireless BT Speaker

Take your entertainment with you wherever you go with the portable wireless Bluetooth speaker Peter Series. This portable, yet powerful speaker is a perfect entertainment device that boasts 7W of power output with an 8-hour battery life and a cool design. The speaker also features a built-in mobile stand so you can use it to secure your smartphone while you get on your video calls conveniently, or enjoy movies with your friends. Available in two attractive colors Green and Yellow the speaker is highly portable and can be easily carried in your backpack so you can be ready with fun and entertainment anytime, anywhere. Take it to your bedroom, use it on your work desk, place it in the car, or take it to the beach — it’s work and fun in a single package.

Price and Availability:

The U&i My Beats smartwatch and Peter Series Wireless BT Speaker are available in the market at a price-point of just INR 3,699 and INR 1,199 respectively, backed with a 6-month warranty. Users can buy these products from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.