U&i Expands its Audio Portfolio, Launches Three New Products

Be it work or entertainment, having good audio gear is a must. There’s always a piece of audio equipment for your laptop, smartphone, or TV to make that standard device sound better, and who knows it better than U&i. India’s most progressive gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand U&i expands its audio range with the Sky TWS Earbuds, Multi Series Neckband Earbuds and Soundbox Series Wireless Speaker respectively. The new audio peripherals are meant to better your personal space, be it your work, workout, commute, or bedroom.

U&i Sky Series TWS Earbuds

Get up to 30 hours of non-stop equipment with a completely wire-free experience. The Sky Series TWS sports up to 30 hours of total playback time with a recharge time of under 1.5 hours. The case also has a USB-C input, which allows for faster charging. Featuring Bluetooth V5.1+EDR that allow distortion-free communication over 10 meters, the earbuds support various protocols such as HSP1.2, HFP1.6, A2DP1.3, and AVRCP1.6 for superior communication and control of the connected device. Built with a premium ABS shell that’s pressed into an extremely ergonomic shape, the earbuds are designed for higher comfort during long wear and a snug fit for Passive Noise Cancellation that benefits better audio clarity, especially during calls and movies. The Sky Series TWS is a must-have audio gear if you don’t like the interference of tangling wires running down your ears, especially when at work or outdoors.

U&i Multi Series Neckband

The Multi Series Neckband is the right choice, for those seeking better audio performance and who don’t like the hassles of recharging them every few hours. Crafted with a unique shape, the earbuds along with the skin-friendly and sweat-resistant silicone tips for added noise isolation are meant for all-day comfortable wear. Each Multi Series neckband offers a battery life of over 20 hours with just a single charge, making them an ideal choice during those long commutes without the need of a charger at hand. The large 10mm drivers produce some great highs and deep bass for an enjoyable music and movie experience, making a great audio wearable for both indoors and outdoors. Available in three attractive colors Sky Blue, Yellow, and Black, be it your daily morning workout, work commute, or those exhausting working hours, the Multi Series Neckbands is always ready for action and entertainment.

U&i Soundbox Series Wireless Speaker

Convert your drab television audio into a fantastic movie theater-like experience or change the way you listen to music or make video chats with your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Simply pair a Soundbox Series Wireless speaker to your TV or personal devices and treat yourself to some great audio performance. You can also pair the Soundbox to any device using the Aux port, or use it as a standalone music player with MP3 music plugged in via USB or a TF Card. And if there’s no music medium to spare, just tune in to your local radio station for the latest in the music world with its in-built FM Radio mode. The Soundbox is a portable 12-Watt (6W*2) wireless Bluetooth speaker that can produce punchy bass and rich highs for an immersive audio and video experience. Thanks to the in-built 1200mAh battery, you can carry it outdoors and enjoy non-stop music and movies for up to 6 hours on a full charge.

Pricing and Availability:

The U&i Sky Series TWS, Multi Series Neckband, and Soundbox Series earphones are available in the market at an MRP of INR 2,499, INR 1,199 and INR 2,499 respectively. Users can buy these audio gear from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.