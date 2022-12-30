Get Big on Entertainment this New Year With Samsung ‘Big TV Days’; Enjoy Never Before Offers, Assured Gifts, Cashback & More

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, is back with its widely popular ‘Big TV Days’ to make this New Year more joyful with exciting offers on Samsung’s premium, big screen Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED TV, The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD televisions.

The offers available till Jan 31st, 2023, will provide consumers with a Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy A23, or Samsung Lifestyle Soundbar on purchase of select products. These attractive deals will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and across all leading retail stores. Samsung is also offering an additional cashback of up to 20% (up to INR 20,000) along with 10% cashback with Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards.

Consumers purchasing the 98-inch Neo QLED TV and 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K models, will get the flagship Galaxy Z Fold4 worth INR 1,54,999 free, along with a 2-year warranty. On purchasing the 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED TV models, a 75-inch The Frame TV or the 85-inch and 75-inch Ultra HD 4K QLED models, consumers will get a HW-S801B Samsung Soundbar worth INR 40,999 free.

On the purchase of 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch Neo QLED TVs, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch Ultra HD 4K QLED TVs, or the 75-inch and 85-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs, consumers will get an assured Galaxy A23 worth INR 18,499.

“The demand for big TV screens is rising in India due to a change in the way we consume content and use our TVs at home. TVs are no more passive consumption devices but have become a part of our active lifestyles. Our Neo QLED TVs provide one of the best gaming experiences to our consumers alongside a built-in IoT hub, video call capability with slim-fit camera and multiple other features. The ability to shoot high-resolution content with Galaxy smartphones and watching it on a big screen Samsung TV also showcases the strength of the growing Samsung ecosystem.

We are certain that Samsung’s Big TV Days will delight the consumers who are looking to welcome the new year by upgrading their homes with premium TVs that will being to them diverse experiences, ” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Neo QLED 8K TVs

Neo QLED 8K TVs let you experience every detail with ‘100 Million Lights’ that give you the brightest picture. It is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 8K with a real depth enhancer that determines and enhances objects to create three-dimensional depth with the help of AI-based deep learning. For an enhanced viewing experience, Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors. As the ambient light changes, the screen gradually reduces the amount of light and offers warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. The cutting-edge Neo QLED 8K line-up, comprises three series with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch.

Neo QLED 8K TVs feature Quantum Matrix Technology Pro (with Quantum Mini LED) and Shape Adaptive Light Control for sharper details with enhanced contrast. With 1/40th size of a normal LED, the Quantum Mini LED enables the best brightness with colours & deepest black and reduces blooming in the picture.

Neo QLED TVs

Samsung’s excellent Neo QLED TV range is designed to be much more than a TV. It can be a game console, a virtual playground, a Smart Hub to control your home, and your perfect partner to improve efficiency. Neo QLED TVs come with Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. It provides an enhanced luminance scale to precisely control the display’s brightness. That’s not all; these TVs also support Dolby Atmos featuring Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) for an ultimate 3D surround sound home theatre experience. It comes with a built-in IoT hub that lets you control all your smart devices. With SlimFit camera, you can also make video calls with your TV.

Crystal 4K UHD TVs

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs offer distinctive features through integration, consumption, and interaction of TV in the everyday lives of its consumers. Driven by Crystal technology, Samsung UHD TVs are aimed to deliver colours with unmatched sharpness and contrast levels. With a host of features such as a Crystal 4K Display, Video calling, Smart IoT Hub, Adaptive Sound, Tap View, Screen Mirroring, and Lag Free Gaming, these TVs empower consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.

Ultra HD 4K QLED TVs

Samsung’s Ultra HD 4K QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering a beautiful design supported by the most advanced picture quality and powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colours to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The Ultra HD 4K QLED TVs also feature Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for an unmatched cinematic experience at home.

You can attach SlimFit camera to your Ultra HD 4K QLED TV to make video calls. Easy on your eyes, it comes with EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors. Offering ‘100 percent colour volume’, Ultra HD 4K QLED TV showcases all colours of the DCI-P3 colour space regardless of differing levels of brightness, ensuring that HDR images can be viewed in the way the content producer intended.

The Frame TV

Unbelievably stunning, The Frame TV comes with customizable bezels and a matte display. You can select different colour bezels to complement your surroundings and curate your art collection from a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.

The Frame isn’t just beautiful; it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life-like colours, enhanced contrast, and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for exceptional picture quality. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimizes sound settings after analyzing your room’s environment.