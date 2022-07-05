Tunez Swastha S30 Smart Fitness Band launched in India

Ads

Tunez, is personalized lifestyle products brand, today launched its new generation smartwatch loaded with unmatchable features that suit youngsters and adults alike. The state-of-the-art watch exhibits a 1.1” IPS LED display with 80*160 resolution displaying a sleek aesthetic appearance.

Tunez S30 is loaded with a 48 Kb SRAM+8 Mb ROM memory to save everything that you do. It has unique features like SpO2, HR, BP, Sports modes, activity tracking, reminders, and BT music control. The watch has a battery capacity of 90mAh, giving a run time of 10 days at a single charge. It is packed with an IPX67.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Sheetal Prashanth, Co-Founder, Tunez said, “At Tunez, our strength lies in offering a wide range of quality products at competitive prices, backed with warranty and excellent after-sales support. The newly launched features of the S30 will take the user experience to greater heights resulting in better customer satisfaction. This smartwatch is a delight for sports and fitness enthusiasts who undergo rigorous training and want to chart their progress every day”.

The S30 smartwatch will be available across 200+ stores across 5 states in the southern part of the country. Soon Tunez will be making inroads into other parts of INDIA It will also be available for sale on www.amazon.in and www.flipkart.com. The smartwatch will be priced at INR 799/- and come with a single touch G sensor.