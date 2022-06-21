Tunez launches the truly made-in-India earbuds, E10, E20 and E30

Ads

Tunez, a unique consumer electronics lifestyle products brand has launched the E10, E20, and E30 truly wireless earbuds of its TWS series. The sweatproof earbuds come with Bluetooth V5.0+EDR, which makes them the best choice for the summers and especially for workout sessions. All three products have some intrinsic qualities that the users can feel aligned to.

E10

E10 is loaded with a 300mAh battery with 100 hours of standby and gives up to 5 hours of playtime. It has a talk time of Up to 8 Hours with 1-2 Hours of charging time. It is compatible with both IOS & Android. The earbuds can work in between 10-15meter and support HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP. It is CE & RoSh certified and its USPs are comfort Ergonomic fit with Smart touch controls, anti-scratch material, voice Assistance support, hand sweat prevention charging case

E20

E20 is packed with a 320mAh polymer lithium battery with 200 hours of standby and Up to 10 hours at 60% volume of music playtime. The earbuds can work in between 10-15meter and support HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP. It gives a talk time of Up to 8 Hours with 50mins for earbuds and 1.5hours for the case for charging. It is compatible with both IOS & Android. It comes in Black & White colour. It is CE & RoSh certified and its USPs are Ergonomic comfort fit with Voice Assistance, IPX 4 Water & Sweatproof, Smart touch controls, Volume control with touch options on the earbuds, and a long-lasting battery.

E30

The strength of Tunez lies in the wide range of quality products at competitive prices backed with a warranty and excellent after-sales support. The Elements E10, E20, and E30 earbuds will be available across 200+ stores across 5 states in the southern part of the country. Soon Tunez will be making inroads into other parts of INDIA It will also be available for sale on www.amazon.in and www.flipkart.com. The earbuds are priced between INR 1,399/- to INR 2500/-

