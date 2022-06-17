truke Buds F1 Truly Wireless Earbuds Review

Build & Design

Price 3.6 Summary The truke Buds F1 gets a lot of things right for the price of INR 999. From the design to the build quality to the little battery metre and battery life, there’s a lot to like. Some consumers may not like the flat soundstage, but this is the best you can get at this price range. Pros Affordable price tag Good battery life Bluetooth 5.3 Cons No EQ Presets Truke branding on the buds

In the last few years, the Truly Wireless Earbuds sector has exploded. This one product category now generates several billion dollars worldwide. truke is an example of a company that has flooded the market with a wide range of products.

We now have their latest truke Buds F1 truly wireless buds in for review. At INR 999, these come with all of the essential features and hardware that you’d expect from a pair of tws. So, should you get these as your new tws buds? Let’s find out in our comprehensive review.

truke Buds F1 Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.3

5.3 Drivers – 6mm Drivers

6mm Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 3.7g

3.7g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case

Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case Number of Microphones – dual mics

dual mics Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

truke Buds F1 TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB-C charging cable

Design

The truke Buds F1 have a contemporary look to them. They seem similar to the latest generation of tws buds from Google and Xiaomi. The buds have an eleongated pill shape, while the case has a pebble-like appearance. Both the case and the buds are matte-finished and made of high-quality plastic.

While most TWS buds have a color-changing LED on the casing that indicates the charge level. On the other hand, the buds F1 have a full-fledged LED matrix display on the front of the case that displays the charge state. The top lid has a nice click to it, and powerful magnets keep the buds in place inside the case.

Moving on to the buds, these are low weight and come in a pill shape that fits in your ear. These have dual microphones and 6mm drivers on each side. The extreme in-your-face branding on truke’s tws buds is something we always point out. On the lid and buds, you’ll find a huge truke logo. The F1s uses a USB Type C port on the backside to charge.

Performance

The buds F1’s pairing process is simple, and they automatically enter pairing mode when the lid is opened for the first time. All you have to do is go to your phone’s Bluetooth settings, look for the truke Buds F1, and pair them.

Moving on to the performance section of this review, we found these to have comparable call quality to the competitors. The twin microphones on buds F1 perform as intended and assist to reduce noise. We did not experience any big call cutoffs, connection failures or sound breaking, or white noise during our brief use. Given the budget point, the sound delivered by the F1’s 6mm drivers was largely sharp. For the most part, we thought the sound stage to be well-balanced. The bass is still heavily emphasised, which is typical with buds in this price range.

The touch-sensitive portions were found to be a good size for most users, and the touch commands worked as expected. During our tests, we were able to achieve a little over 9 hours on a single charge with the volume set to 50%, while the case added two more charges, which is roughly in line with the promised figure.