Truke offers sensational discounts on both Amazon and Flipkart sales from 6th-10th August

With the sales season just around the corner, Truke, one of India’s leading soundware and sonic accessories brands, is gearing up to offer rich discounts on various products for the Flipkart and Amazon sales. Set to last from 5th-10th August, Amazon prime and Flipkart Plus users can avail great discounts on Truke products on 5th August while the 6th-10th August sales slot is allocated for both Flipkart and Amazon users.
Please find below the pricing
|Model Name
|Regular Price
|Deal Price
|Air Buds
|1399
|1199
|Air Buds +
|1499
|1299
|Air Buds Lite
|1299
|999
|BTG 1
|1599
|1199
|BTG 2
|1599
|1499
|BTG 3
|1399
|1199
|BTG ALPHA
|1299
|899
|Buds F1
|1299
|899
|Buds Q1
|1299
|1199
|Buds S1
|1399
|1299
|Buds S2
|1499
|1299
|Fit 1+
|999
|899
Since breaking into the audio equipment scene, truke’s affordably-priced products have been synonymous with superior R&D and innovation. Having emerged as a strong and hi-growth player in the soundware sector, the company has offered some unbelievable discounts on various products at India’s most loved online shopping festivals.