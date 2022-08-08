Truke offers sensational discounts on both Amazon and Flipkart sales from 6th-10th August

Ads

With the sales season just around the corner, Truke, one of India’s leading soundware and sonic accessories brands, is gearing up to offer rich discounts on various products for the Flipkart and Amazon sales. Set to last from 5th-10th August, Amazon prime and Flipkart Plus users can avail great discounts on Truke products on 5th August while the 6th-10th August sales slot is allocated for both Flipkart and Amazon users.

Please find below the pricing

Model Name Regular Price Deal Price Air Buds 1399 1199 Air Buds + 1499 1299 Air Buds Lite 1299 999 BTG 1 1599 1199 BTG 2 1599 1499 BTG 3 1399 1199 BTG ALPHA 1299 899 Buds F1 1299 899 Buds Q1 1299 1199 Buds S1 1399 1299 Buds S2 1499 1299 Fit 1+ 999 899

Since breaking into the audio equipment scene, truke’s affordably-priced products have been synonymous with superior R&D and innovation. Having emerged as a strong and hi-growth player in the soundware sector, the company has offered some unbelievable discounts on various products at India’s most loved online shopping festivals.

Ads