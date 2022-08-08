Home News Truke offers sensational discounts on both Amazon and Flipkart sales from 6th-10th...

Truke offers sensational discounts on both Amazon and Flipkart sales from 6th-10th August

PC-Tablet News Desk
With the sales season just around the corner, Truke, one of  India’s leading soundware and sonic accessories brands, is gearing up to offer rich discounts on various products for the Flipkart and Amazon sales. Set to last from 5th-10th August, Amazon prime  and Flipkart Plus users can avail great discounts on Truke products on 5th August while the 6th-10th August  sales slot is allocated for both Flipkart  and Amazon users.

Please find below the pricing

Model Name Regular Price Deal Price
Air Buds 1399 1199
Air Buds + 1499 1299
Air Buds Lite 1299 999
BTG 1 1599 1199
BTG 2 1599 1499
BTG 3 1399 1199
BTG ALPHA 1299 899
Buds F1 1299 899
Buds Q1 1299 1199
Buds S1 1399 1299
Buds S2 1499 1299
Fit 1+ 999 899

Since breaking into the audio equipment scene, truke’s affordably-priced products have been synonymous with superior R&D and innovation. Having emerged as a strong and hi-growth player in the soundware sector, the company has offered some unbelievable discounts on various products at India’s most loved online shopping festivals.

