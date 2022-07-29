Truke launches gaming TWS, BTG Alpha

Ads

As per the latest report, India is the second largest base of gaming industry with 481 million online gamers. This gives a golden opportunity for brands across sectors to provide innovative products to the growing consumer base of the gaming segment. Truke, One of one of India’s fastest-growing audio brands crafting high-quality audio products is all set to treat the music lovers as well as gamers, as it today launches the latest Model in its Flagship gaming TWS, the Truke BTG Alpha. Available in black and white variants. The BTG TWS will be available on special launch price at INR 899/- and normal price would be INR 1299/-

The latest product launch is set to advance Truke’s vision of emerging as the leading and Go-to music brand that is committed to designing superior quality products at an affordable price that can effectively cater Indian audiences.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, “Fueled by affordable smartphones and accessible internet facilities, India has seen an exponential increase in Online Gamers majorly coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities. We have seen a huge opportunity for us to provide better gaming experience to this budding community with the help of our innovative and affordable products. Our Born To Game series (BTG) is dedicated to Indian gamers who are looking to possess gaming-focuses TWS without burning a hole in their pockets.

While the series has already been a hit amongst the community, we are confident that our new product with see similar response from the users. In order to further empower the community we have built a strong network of 200+ service centers across the nation, which will be increase to 500+ by the end of September.”

The ergonomically designed Truke BTG Alpha Comes with a Unique Transparent Design with 7RBG Lighting and offers the Ultimate Gaming experience with Ultra Low Latency up to 40ms*. It also Features Instant Paring Technology with Open-to-Pair Technology that makes for Greater stability and a Faster Connection with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. The TWS is also decked with a Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that allows gamers to enjoy the highest sound quality without any interruption or blockage. Also, the BTG Alpha provides Playtime of up to 48hours* with Case and 10hours of Playtime on single charge as well as an Easy Access option with Tap to Control and High-Fidelity Music with AAC Codec.