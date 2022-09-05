Truke launches BUDS S2 LITE along with its first neckband, YOGA MYSTIC, in India only INR 1099 and 999.

Ads

Music lovers across the country have a cause to celebrate as Truke, one of India’s fastest-growing audio brands crafting high-quality audio products has today launched an enticing duo of products – the Yoga mystic Neckband and the BUDS S2 LITE. While BUDS S2 LITE is Truke’s first completely MADE-IN-INDIA product, YOGA MYSTIC is the brand’s first Neckband equipped with Digital Battery Indicator.

Priced at a super-affordable INR 1399 and INR 1299 respectively, both the products will be available for sale on Flipkart and Amazon from 5th September 2022 at a special launch day offer of Instant Rs 300 discount offer.

This latest product launch is in perfect accordance with Truke’s vision to establish itself as the go-to brand across the audio accessories space with its best-in-class product offerings that blend the best of power, performance, and affordability. With this launch, Truke is fast cementing its position as one of the few wholly ‘Made in India’ brands striving to replace China’s diminishing hold over the global electronics vista.

Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, “In the past 2-3 years we have established ourselves in the industry and served millions of customers across the nation. Despite the tough competition of early entrants in the segment, we have emerged as one of the fastest-growing audio brands in India. Today, we are immensely proud to launch our first MADE-IN-INDIA product, completely designed and manufactured in the country to become a flag bearer of PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ mission. We are confident that we will successfully inspire other brands towards commencing product manufacture and product assembly in the country and play their part in transforming India into a Global Exporter of high-quality electronics.

With the launch of our new product line of neckbands, we now look forward to a stupendous reception amongst our customers and further extend our arms in the wearable electronics segment.”

With the launch of a new product category, Truke now offers high-quality TWS, Smartwatches, and neckbands to its consumers. All products of Truke are supported by 1 year of warranty and customers can access the strong network of 200+ active service centers and enjoy a premium after-sales experience.

Buds S2 lite

The buds feature a Premium Case Design with a captivating matte finish sliding design with 1-Step Instant Paring. It is decked with powerful Quad-Mic Noise Cancellation providing High-Quality Calling Experience. Also packed with Auto in-ear Detection with a high-precision contact sensor. Users can gain instant connectivity with Bluetooth 5.1 for 2X Fast & Reliable Connection. With the strong 300 mAh charging capacity of the case, consumers can also enjoy a Playtime of up to 48 hours* with USB-C fast charging. Earbuds provide up to 10 Hrs of playtime on one single charge. To cater to the requirements of Gaming enthusiasts, the buds are equipped with a Dedicated Gaming Mode with 55ms Ultra Low Latency. The buds are available in 3 attractive Color variants – Black, Blue & White.

YOGA MYSTIC

YOGA MYSTIC is an industry-first Bluetooth Neckband with Digital Battery Indicator. The neckband boasts of a premium Real Silicon Unibody Design that stands out from the rest. Also, users can enjoy an immersive Audio experience with 13mm Titanium drivers. It also comes with 20EQ modes via Smart Application support. Users can also avail of instant connectivity and Dual-Pairing with Fast & Secure Bluetooth 5.2. The neckband is also packed with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for a high-quality listening experience. It also comes with Dedicated Gaming mode with Ultra Low Latency up to 40ms for an unparalleled gaming experience. It also offers a Playtime of up to 50hours# and 10hours of Playtime with 10mins Charging. Furthermore, users can enjoy High-Fidelity Music with AAC Codec.