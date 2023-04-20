Truke Buds A1 Review – A total value for money package!

Truke, a German-origin brand, has been releasing wireless earbuds across various categories and price points this year. Known for their impressive sound profile and affordable pricing, Truke’s entry-level TWS products have gained a reputation for punching above their weight. The recently launched Buds A1 is no exception, offering ANC at an unbeatable price. Here is our review after using the Truke Buds A1.

truke Buds A1 TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.3

5.3 Drivers – 10mm Drivers

10mm Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Weight – ‎50g

Claimed Battery Life – 48 hours with the case

48 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 4-Mics

4-Mics Rating – None

Design: Sturdy and Simple

The Truke Buds A1 features a pebble-shaped charging case made of good-quality plastic, providing a better in-hand feel than other entry-level TWS. The simple design doesn’t seem boring, and the earbuds offer a comfortable, snug fit with in-ear design, making them perfect for ANC.

Performance: Impressive Sound Profile and ANC

With 10mm dynamic driver units, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and three preset EQ modes, the Truke Buds A1 offers an unmatched sound profile in its price segment. The hybrid ANC performance is decent, capable of suppressing up to 30dB of ambient noise. ENC support for voice calling is also efficient in isolating surrounding noise.

Gaming Mode: Acceptable Low Latency

The Buds A1’s Gaming Mode offers a low latency of 50ms, providing a decent experience when playing games like Call of Duty mobile. However, for dedicated gaming earbuds, Truke’s BTG X1 is recommended.

Battery Life: Long-lasting Playtime

With a 40mAh battery on each earbud, the Buds A1 can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, or 5-7 hours with Active ANC. The charging case’s additional 300mAh battery pack offers up to 48 hours of playtime without ANC.

Lack of App Support: Room for Improvement

The only downside to the Truke Buds A1 is the lack of app support, which makes navigating multiple EQ presets, ANC, and transparency modes confusing. Hopefully, Truke will introduce a dedicated app for its TWS products soon.

Conclusion: A No-Brainer Purchase

Priced at Rs 1,499, the Truke Buds A1 is an unbeatable entry-level TWS with ANC. The impressive sound profile, good build quality, and IPX4 water resistance rating make it a great choice. Although the lack of app support is a drawback, the pros far outweigh the cons, making the Truke Buds A1 a highly recommended purchase.