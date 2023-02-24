Truke Buds A1 with 30dB ANC and upto 48h of Playback Launched at a Special Price of INR 1299

Truke, one of India’s fastest-growing audio brands has today launched its much-awaited Buds A1 on Amazon.in only at INR 1499. The earbuds will be available on Amazon for pre-orders from today while the sale will start from 3rd March onwards at a special sale price of INR 1299. The buds A1 comes with a special textured classic case design in two colour variants – Blue and Black.

The earbuds come with a Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 30dB noise cancellation along with Quad-MIC ENC for a clear calling experience. They also offer a highly-Cinematic Music Experience with 10mm Real Titanium Speaker Drivers. To further enhance the music experience, Buds A1 has 3 present EQ modes- Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost Mode, and Movie Mode. Earbuds can also be seamlessly decked with One Step Instant Paring Technology providing Faster Connection and Greater Stability with the latest Bluetooth 5.3. Moreover, the earbuds promise a playtime of up to 48 hours* and 10 hours* of Playtime on a single charge (with ANC Off). It has a USB-C Fast charger with a 300mAh battery capacity for super-fast charging. Apart from an ultra-stylish look, Truke Buds A1 is a great fit for gamers as it supports ultra-low latency up to 50ms.

Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, “TWS has become a common audio accessory in India, with everyone using it for hassle-free music listening and calling experiences. This has resulted in an exponential growth of the segment majorly led by homegrown brands like Truke. We thoroughly study and understand the evolving consumer demands and introduce our products to meet them. Our new Product, Buds A1 is in line with our vision to provide made-in-India premium-quality audio accessories to our consumers at an affordable price. We are introducing one of the most affordable TWS with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features to enhance the overall experience for our users. We are more than confident that consumers will appreciate the product that also comes with premium sound quality along with 3 EQ modes with a dedicated Movie Mode and many other premium features.

In the future, we will continue empowering our consumers by introducing cutting-edge technology and premium features at a reasonable price. With these efforts, we wish to serve 10 million consumers by the end of 2023 and stand amongst the top homegrown audio brands in the country.”

Additionally, the earbuds are supported by 1 year of warranty and customers will be able to access the strong network of 250+ active service centers across the nation and enjoy a premium after-sales experience.

This latest product launch will be in due accordance with Truke’s commitment to innovate affordable technology products and become the top brand in the audio accessories space through its premium product offerings that blend the best of power, performance, and affordability.