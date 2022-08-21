truke BTG Alpha Truly Wireless Earbuds Review

Ads

The market for truly wireless earbuds has surged in recent years. One product category alone currently brings in several billions of dollars globally. A company that has saturated the market with a broad variety of items is truke. You can find a pair of truke TWS earbuds virtually at every imaginable price point.

We now have their latest truke BTG Alpha truly wireless buds in for review. Priced at INR 899, these claim to offer unparalleled audio performance at such a tight pricetag. So, should you get these as your new tws buds? Let’s find out in our comprehensive review.

truke BTG Alpha TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.3

5.3 Drivers – 13mm Drivers

13mm Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 3.7g

3.7g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case

Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case Number of Microphones – dual mics

dual mics Rating – None

Package Contents

truke BTG Alpha TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB-C charging cable

Design

The truke BTG Alpha features a modern appearance. They appear to be comparable to other sets of tws buds in this pricing range. The transparent lid, which we have recently seen on certain TWS alternatives from both realme and OPPO, is what makes it stand out. The earphones themselves resemble AirPods, but the case has a pebble-like appearance. The case and the earbuds are made of high-quality plastic and feature a glossy appearance.

Another highlight of the BTG Alpha is the hidden RGB setup with the case that lights up the carrying case like Christmas Tree. The top lid has a nice click to it, and powerful magnets keep the buds in place inside the case.

Moving on to the buds, they have a long stem, an in-ear design, and are light in weight. Each side of these has 13mm drivers and twin microphones. The extreme in-your-face branding on truke’s tws buds is something we always point out. There is a sizable truke logo on the lid and buds. The USB Type C connector on the rear of the BTGs is used for charging.

Performance

The BTG Alpha’s pairing process is simple, and they automatically enter pairing mode when the lid is opened for the first time. All you have to do is go to your phone’s Bluetooth settings, look for the truke BTG Alpha, and pair them.

Moving on to the performance portion of our review, we discovered that the call quality was equivalent to that of the rivals. The BTG Alpha’s dual microphones function as planned and help to eliminate noise. During our brief use, we did not encounter any significant call cutoffs, connection issues, sound breaking, or white noise.

Given the price range, the 13mm drivers in the BTG Alpha produced mostly crisp sound. We generally felt that the sound stage was well-balanced. As is common for headphones in this price range, the bass is still very prominent. The touch areas are sizable, and the commands worked as expected. In our tests, we were able to get just over 8 hours of use with the volume at 50%, while the case added three more charges, which is about in line with the advertised time.