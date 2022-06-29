Transforming still images into immersive ‘Property Videos’: NoBroker.com ups the technology game with its latest innovative feature, Flixer

Ads

Underscoring its commitment to making online property discovery a completely seamless experience, NoBroker.com, India’s first and only proptech unicorn, has recently launched its latest feature, Flixer. The feature allows users listing properties on NoBroker.com to seamlessly create immersive ‘Property Videos’ that provide the most relevant information to prospective buyers.

The need for a feature like Flixer has been apparent in India’s real estate market for a while. With most online listings coming with still images, prospective buyers often struggle to visualise property dimensions correctly and, as a result, cannot make the most informed decision. NoBroker’s Flixer addresses this gap by using cutting-edge technology to transform still images into immersive videos.

Flixer uses advanced image intelligence to identify the high quality images uploaded by users before applying attribute recognitions to identify bedroom, hall, kitchen and bathroom along with the furniture and other available stuff, after that it amplifies the video by including key aspects for the property, such as rent, amenities, proximity to schools offices, hospitals and adds info about the locality. The video then undergoes text formation engineering that generates textual overlays to provide the user with the most contextual information at the right moment. Embedded QR codes also redirect users to relevant property pages to view neighbourhood information such as nearby amenities and landmarks, schools, hospitals, stores, restaurants, and even pricing trends.

Speaking on the innovation, Akhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO, NoBroker.com, said, “The real estate sector has been on growth trajectory. This growth is most prominent in the digital space, where platforms such as ours have been at the forefront of incremental value creation for customers through technology. The launch of our latest feature, Flixer, will take this promise of enabling seamless property buying-selling-renting experience a notch higher. Idea is to use the technology to bring down the time taken to close a property transaction. Video tours have been a great support to prospective buyers as they could cut down the time taken to make physical visits to multiple properties. Buyers could just take a video tour and assess the property as is. Flixer will allow homeowners not only to highlight their property’s key selling points in an easily consumable format but also enable home-seekers to make the most informed decisions when searching for their dream home.”

This feature is available for free to owners who list their property on NoBroker

NoBroker’s focus on technology as a key differentiator has enabled smoother, more efficient customer-to-customer (C2C) interactions for end-to-end property related solutions minimising hassles for all stakeholders involved.