The video conference app, Zoom, has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent times. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global shift towards remote work and study played a big part in this, and it’s clear to see that the concept of video conferencing is here to stay, with more and more businesses having remote teams and workers in locations all over the globe.

This means that many people, especially those who are now working from home, will need to get used to using Zoom. You may have already used the service several times in the past or you could be preparing for your first Zoom call. Either way, this guide will take a look at some top tips to help you get started with Zoom and make the most of what it has to offer.

Understand the Etiquette

It can be quite daunting for many people to get into their first-ever Zoom call. You might not know quite what to expect and wonder about things like what you should wear, how you should act if you need to do any clearing up of the background scene, and so on. Everyone has their own views on the matter, but in recent times, a level of “Zoom etiquette” has been established, with some unwritten rules that users are encouraged to follow in order to avoid any issues or embarrassing situations.

You can find Zoom etiquette guides online, with tips such as having a dress code, always looking into the camera or at other meeting guests so that you seem interested and focused, and making sure the lighting is right in your space to avoid shadows on your face.

Create Recurring Meetings to Save Time

Often, businesses may already have set schedules for their meetings, check-ins, and conferences. Your company might have weekly check-ins with the team every Friday at 10 am, for example, or you might have a regularly scheduled feedback session with the team on the first Monday of each month.

Instead of having to schedule each of these Zoom meetings individually and wasting a lot of your time in the process, you can make use of Zoom’s “recurring” feature to automatically schedule your meetings on a regular basis that suits you. Not only can this save you lots of time, but it’s also really convenient because you get to use the same Zoom link each time, so there’s no need to worry about sending out fresh links to all the invitees.

Make Use of Screen Sharing

One of the best features of Zoom is its built-in screen sharing. Essentially, this allows the host of a call to share their screen with everyone else in the call, effectively allowing all of the meeting members to see the screen and even make annotations on it from their own devices. This can be immensely useful when it comes to remote collaboration and group projects, so be sure to make the most of it.

Teachers, for example, can use screen sharing with their classes to get ideas and input from the whole class, and business teams can use screen sharing to collaborate on upcoming projects. Screen sharing is also useful simply for showing off files and resources so that everyone is on the same page.

Combine Zoom with Calendar Apps for Automatic Scheduling

One of the challenges that many people encounter when they start to use Zoom is that it can be a hassle to schedule each individual meeting, one by one. This is especially true for busy professionals who may have several meetings per day to handle. Fortunately, there is a way around this to help you save time and enjoy a more efficient Zoom routine.

You can set up a scheduling or calendar app in conjunction with Zoom to automatically create new Zoom meetings as you decide on them. Certain apps are able to handle this process for you, as well as making notes in your calendar automatically so you don’t forget and sending out details and links to the meeting to the relevant people without you having to worry about it.

Final Word

These are just some of the many useful tips you can find about how to use Zoom and how to get the most out of every Zoom call you make. If it’s your first Zoom call, it’s best to focus on making yourself presentable and ensuring you know what to do and how to act. Then, as you get more familiar with the software, you can start using advanced features like recurring meetings and screen sharing to really use it to its full potential.